The Dow Dropped 120 Points Because Iran Is Just One Hot-Button Issue

Another Red Day

All three indexes slipped into the red on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 119.70 points, or 0.42%, to 28,583.68. The S&P 500 fell 9.10 points, or 0.28%, to 3237.18, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 2.88 points, or 0.03%, to 9068.58.

As investors continue to monitor the U.S.-Iran tension, oil prices have seemingly hit a ceiling after rising 4% since last Thursday after a U.S. strike killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani. Brent futures briefly climbed above $70 on Monday, but soon retreated below the key threshold and slipped further more during Tuesday’s trading.

Brent crude futures for March delivery fell 0.93% on Tuesday to settle at $68.27 per barrel, while the West Texas Intermediate crude futures for February delivery dropped 0.90% to $62.70 a barrel. Energy stocks also closed lower on the back of retreating oil prices, with Chevron stock (CVX) dropping 1.3% and Exxon Mobil stock (XOM) losing 0.8%.

Still, the potential retaliatory attacks from Iran remain genuine threats. Citing people familiar with the matter, the New York Times reported that Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, made a rare appearance at a government meeting and laid down the parameters for retaliation: A direct and proportional attack on American interests, he said, openly carried out by Iranian forces themselves.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper reaffirmed that U.S. troops will not be withdrawing from Iraq, despite reports of a draft letter sent by the U.S. commander in Baghdad to Iraqi officials that seemingly left the possibility open. President Donald Trump also said today that it isn’t the right time now to withdraw U.S. troops from Iraq and that the move would leave Iran with a much bigger footprint in the region.

In more-upbeat news, growth in the U.S. service sector accelerated at the end of 2019, lifted by solid holiday sales and eased trade tensions with China. The Institute for Supply Management’s survey of service-oriented companies rose by 1.1 point from the prior month to reach 55 in December, beating economists consensus expectations and hitting a four-month high.

Although the index is still well below its post-recession peak of 60.8 reached more than a year ago, the 55 reading is fairly positive. Any number above 50 indicates that business activities are expanding. By contrast, the ISM manufacturing index fell to a 10-year-low of 47.2 in December, staying below the 50 threshold for the fifth straight month.

The service sector—due to its domestic-oriented nature—has been more insulated from the trade-war impact than manufacturers that sell more to the international markets. Confidence and spending by U.S. consumers have remained healthy, allowing service companies to stay on a strong foothold.

