The Dow Doesn't Want to Do Anything --- and You Can't Make

9:33 a.m. Nothing can make the Dow Jones Industrial Average and other major U.S. sock market indexes budge. Nothing. And it’s getting kind of boring.

The Dow has dipped 29.56 points, or 0.1%, to 26,775.97 while the S&P 500 has advanced 0.2% to 3010.29, and the Nasdaq Composite has declined 0.3%. A real yawner.

And that’s what the entire week has been like. The Dow gained 0.2% on Monday, fell 0.2% on Tuesday, rose 0.2% on Wednesday, and dipped 0.1% on Thursday. If the pattern continues, the Dow should finish higher today.

With earnings season in full swing, the stock market is getting news both good and bad. Amazon.com (AMZN) has dropped 3.7% after reporting earnings last night, but Intel (INTC) is up 5.3% after reporting its own earnings after the bell.

Maybe that’s just the way it’s going to be until the Federal Reserve does its thing at next week’s FOMC meeting. But until then, the market seems intent on acting like a Facts of Life episode: You take the good, you take the bad, and then you have a flat market.

