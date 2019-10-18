The Dow Doesn't Care About China's Slowest Growth Since the 1990s

We knew China’s economy was slowing, but perhaps not quite this much: Its gross domestic product rose just 6% during the third quarter, the slowest in more than 27 years.

7:15 a.m. Call it the Teflon market after the Dow Jones Industrial Average barely reacted to the slowest Chinese growth since the 1990s.

Dow futures have ticked up 7 points, while S&P 500 futures have advanced 0.1%, and Nasdaq Composite futures are little changed. China’s Shanghai Composite, however, has dropped 1.3%.

We knew China’s economy was slowing, but perhaps not quite this much: Its gross domestic product rose just 6% during the third quarter, its slowest in more than 27 years. (Industrial production rose 5.8% in September, while retail sales increased by 7.8%.)

That’s bad news, and should feed concerns about the extent of the global economic slowdown...except it’s not. Maybe because slow growth makes a trade deal more likely? “Weak growth data confirmed that the trade disruptions with the US have continued taking a toll on China’s economy during the third quarter and a trade truce is the only way to put the EM giant back on its feet,” writes London Capital Group’s Ipek Ozkardeskaya. “In this respect, and despite the rising tensions with the US, Chinese leaders are working hard to find an agreement with their US counterparts. With economic growth poised on the brick of the critical 6% level, Xi needs a deal more than ever.”

Don’t we all.

