The Dow Couldn't Hold on to Its Big Gains. Now What?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average had been up more than 900 points, but the rebound has faded. A true recovery seems far away.

12:51 p.m. The stock market giveth, and the stock market taketh away.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up just 171.75 points, or 0.7%, after being up as much as 4%. The S&P 500 is up 1%, while the Nasdaq Composite is trading 1.3% higher. All three briefly fell into negative territory

That the market was higher wasn’t that much of a surprise. The market was horribly oversold, President Donald Trump was talking tax cuts and the stock market almost always bounces back after suffering historically large drops.

That’s almost always, though. Stocks rose nine times after the 10 biggest historical drops. The one exception: October 10, 2008, where the stock market followed a 7.62% decline with a 1.2% fall. Still, the S&P 500 was up 4% five days later.

Looking for a reason for the market’s slip from its highs? Good luck with that. Perhaps it’s the news that the White House doesn’t have a plan in place yet to boost the economy as the oil sector gets hit by sub-$40 oil prices and coronavirus continues to spread. Or perhaps it’s a late reaction to all of Italy being locked down. Or maybe it’s simply profit-taking in the face of massive uncertainty. Your guess is as good as mine.

It’s clear that the battle between the bulls and the bears is far from over. “Don’t expect an instant turnaround,” writes Phases & Cycles’ Ron Meisels. “Following a decline of this proportion, it will take some time to get to the real bottom. The market is likely to rally and decline numerous times before we get there.”

He recommends watching the Cboe Volatility Index for signs that the worst is over. “Look for a market collapse and a major rise in the VIX (such as yesterday); wait for the next rally (the VIX declines) and then watch the VIX number at the time of the next market decline,” he writes. If it is lower than the previous reading, it’s time to buy.”

Want more? Ned Davis Research’s Joseph Kalish offers three. First, we need to see more fiscal support from the government, something that we may begin to say as reports that Trump has promised to help the cruise industry, which has been hit particularly hard by the virus. Second, the spread of the coronavirus needs to slow. Finally, the gap between yields on investment-grade and high-yield bonds, on the one hand, and equivalent U.S. Treasuries, on the other, needs to narrow.

In other words, not yet.

Write to Ben Levisohn at Ben.Levisohn@barrons.com

