The Dow Closes Down 228 Points, but Don't Just Blame Coronavirus. It's the Service Economy.

The Dow dropped after a key U.S. economic indicator registered its weakest reading since 2013.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped again on Friday—and yields on long-term Treasury debt fell to record lows—but investors can’t simply blame the coronavirus outbreak in China this time.

It’s the U.S. economy that’s vexing investors. A key U.S. economic indicator registered its weakest reading since 2013. The Markit Services PMI, or purchasing manager index, came in under 50—the level that divides growth from contraction. Economists were looking for 53.4. It came in at 49.4, a big miss. It was the lowest reading in 76 months.

Services make up more than two-thirds of total U.S. economic activity. Economists are always closely watching the state of the U.S. consumer to gauge the economic health of the country.

It’s the first service PMI reading below 50 going all the way back to 2017, the earliest months Barron’s could review. The Markit manufacturing PMI was also released Friday morning. It too registered a lower-than-expected level, coming in at 50.8 versus 51.5. The composite economic PMI—including service and manufacturing—registered below 50 for the first time since 2013.

Friday’s data indicate the U.S. economy is slowing down. The numbers could be weak because of the virus, due to weak energy markets, or both. What is clear is that investors didn’t like the news.

Only seven stocks in the Dow were up in midafternoon, while the overall index was down 245 points, or about 0.8%, recovering from an earlier loss of more than 300 points. Twenty-three stocks were in the red. Microsoft (ticker: MSFT), Apple (AAPL) and Nike (NKE) are the weakest performers, dropping 3.6%, 2.8%, and 2.5%, respectively. Boeing (BA) was the largest decliner by points, until midday, accounting for about 31 points of the drop.

Don’t forget that the Dow is a price-weighted index, which means that Boeing has a bigger weighting than Microsoft. The commercial-aerospace giant’s stock price is about $331 a share. Microsoft stock, with its huge $1.4 trillion market value, trades at about $180. Microsoft has far more shares outstanding than Boeing.

If the Dow closes in the red, it would be the fifth loss in six trading sessions for the index. The Nasdaq Composite, full of the technology companies that have led stocks’ rally, was down 2%.

Haven assets, on the other hand, took off. Gold prices gained 1.5% and the VanEck Vectors Gold Miner ETF (GDX) has risen 3.4%.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond fell to 1.89% on Friday morning, dropping below the prior record low of 1.9% set in August of 2019.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield fell below the three-month yield. That pricing anomaly is typically known as a “yield curve inversion,” and is considered to be a recession indicator if it persists long enough.

There wasn’t a clear consensus over how long or severe any global economic impact from the coronavirus would be, however.

“Global economic data over the coming months is likely to reflect a slowdown,” wrote TD Securities rate strategists in a Friday note.

—Alexandra Scaggs contributed to this article.

Write to Al Root at allen.root@dowjones.com

