The Dow Closes at a Record Because Impeachment Can't Stop This Rally

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all closed at fresh record highs. Investors showed little sign of concern about the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Packaged-foods maker Conagra Brands (ticker: CAG) surged after the company reported better-than-expected earnings and sales for its second fiscal quarter. Semiconductor manufacturer Micron Technology (MU) also saw share prices jump after management said it has hit “the cyclical bottom” for financial performance. The rally in the two stocks also lifted their peers in the consumer staples and technology sectors, respectively. In today’s After the Bell, we...

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 137.68 points, or 0.49%, to 28,376.96, while the S&P 500 grew 14.23 points, or 0.45%, to 3205.37 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 59.48 points, or 0.67%, to 8887.22.

In a vote almost entirely along party lines, the U.S. House of Representatives officially impeached Trump on Wednesday, charging him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. A trial in the Senate, which will determine whether Trump is convicted and removed from office, is expected to begin in January.

Still, given Trump’s strong support from Republicans, who hold a majority in the Senate, it is widely expected that the president will be acquitted. The stock market, at least, didn’t care enough to move much in response. After all, the impeachment of Richard Nixon in 1974 and of Bill Clinton in 1998 saw stocks move in totally opposite directions.

Investors probably care more about when the U.S.-China “phase one” trade deal will be signed and what the details will be. Following Friday’s confirmation of a deal, Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Feng said negotiators from both countries remained in close communication, but that the content of the agreement won’t be made public until after the official signing.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday the pact is now going through “a technical, legal scrub” and he’s confident the deal will be signed on schedule in the beginning of January.

The U.S. stock market has been rising in a year-end rally, largely driven by the recent de-escalation of the U.S.-China trade dispute. That should continue if the signing indeed happens in January, and the “phase two” trade talks between the two countries start as expected.

Elsewhere, as the global economy has shown signs of recovery and the U.S. Federal Reserve keeps interest rates on hold, a few other central banks also announced their latest monetary policy, with no major surprises.

The Bank of England voted to leave its key interest rate at 0.75% and quantitative target at £435 billion. The Bank of Japan left its short-term rates unchanged at minus 0.1% and long-term rates at around 0%. Sweden’s Riksbank, on the other hand, hiked its key deposit rate to 0% from the previous minus 0.25%, ending five years of negative rates.

