The Dow Chart is Showing A Glimmer of Hope

I have made the point several times during the recent big drop in stocks that in a situation like this, technical analysis is usually of limited value. When panic reigns and sellers are desperate, it matters little what the chart says. What in normal times would be considered support levels are forgotten and ignored, and big up days usually just mean more volatility, not a change of direction. That said, though, if you are accustomed to reading charts there are sometimes things that jump out at you and are hard to ignore, no matter what the context.

Yesterday’s chart for the Dow makes for one of those times.

Over the years, I have found that there is no one technical signal that can be relied on. They are all fallible, but when the chart shows a combination of things that point to the same conclusion, there is a much higher than average chance that it is correct.

There is a very good reason for that.

The only thing that makes a technical signal significant is that traders and investors recognize it and react. If the chart says “buy,” it means nothing unless people do just that. Logically, if there are several “buy” signals, more people will respond and there is a better chance of a reaction.

The above chart suggests a bottom in several ways.

Most obviously, we hit a low on Wednesday, then had an up day on Thursday, and early indications from futures are for another positive read on Friday. That is a bit of a bounce in itself, but it is the timing and way it has begun that point to it possibly having legs.

From a timing perspective, this “mini-bounce” is the third such one we have seen. On two occasions, March 2 and March 12, the Dow has risen from a low to close higher than the previous day’s close. The first of those “bounces” lasted three days, the second only one, but both count as actual day to day reversals of a sort.

Two brief pauses in a collapse like that don’t qualify as an Elliott Wave pattern in the true sense, but Elliott theory is based on the observation that a third leg down after two retracements is so often the last move in a pattern. Once that reverses, the move is often over. That is the first thing that catches my eye on the chart.

Then there is the shape of the last couple of candles.

Both days’ candles have long “tails” at the bottom, with Thursday’s low being a little higher than Wednesday’s. Those long tails signify that there was significant selling at some point both days, but then things reversed with an intraday bounce. That suggests that a level was hit that was attractive to buyers on Wednesday, and that it was significant enough to cause traders to jump in front of it on Thursday. That hints at a bottom that could be a launching point for a retracement.

And there is one more encouraging sign. The overall candles are shorter than they have been for a while, meaning that intraday volatility is declining to some extent.

I should make it clear that in chart-reading terms, “a bottom” doesn’t necessarily mean that the selling is over for good. It signals the potential starting point of a retracement, but it doesn’t tell us anything about how far that next-stage move will go. That will depend on how deep and long-lasting the economic disruption turns out to be but in the short-term, there is at least a glimmer of hope today.

