The Dow Can't Hang On --- and REITs Are Getting Crushed

Invulnerable ? For six days now, the Nasdaq Composite has closed higher on the day. That streak looks to be at risk, with the Nasdaq fluctuating between positive and negative territory. But nothing has been able to keep the tech-heavy index down for long. That’s thanks to Apple (AAPL) and other tech stocks and some hot health-care shares, too.

Those are the same stocks that have been doing the heavy lifting for the stock market, generally, and the Nasdaq, specifically. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) has gain 4.7% so far in May, while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) has risen 1.7%. The S & P 500 has risen just 0.5%

That has its good and its bad, however, according to Instinet’s Frank Cappelleri. “Seeing the most innovative companies lead the market higher isn’t exactly a bad thing, not at all,” he writes. “Seeing one or two sectors move in one direction while the others veer off course could be troublesome.”

A day like today, with the Nasdaq little changed, the S & P 500 off 0.4%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average off 115.26 points, or 0.5%, don’t help clear up matters much.

Real-estate investment trusts are getting wrecked today. The S & P 500 Real Estate Sector is down 4%, four times the next-worst sector, Financials, weighed down by concerns that tenants aren’t paying their rent. Extra Space Storage (EXR) has dropped 7.2% and Welltower (WELL) has fallen 6.6%.

ONEOK (OKE) has climbed 7.7% and Marathon Oil (MRO) has gained 7.3% as oil prices rose 6.9% to $25.81.

AbbVie (ABBV) has risen 4% after JPMorgan raised its rating on the stock to Overweight from Neutral.

T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) has advanced 4.4% after reporting $1.1 trillion of assets under management.

