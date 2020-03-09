Stocks

The Dow, and Oil Prices, Are Plummeting. Some Biotechs Are in the Green.

Al Root
The spread of the coronavirus and a collapse in the oil price have markets under the hammer.

Investors are staring at a sea of red Monday morning as Covid-19 coronavirus fears escalate and as oil-producing countries battle over output levels.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 4.2%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index dropped 5.1%. And the U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index is off by more than 6.7%.

U.S. stocks are set for a significant drop on the open. Futures on both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 are down 4.9%. Nasdaq Composite futures are 4.8% lower.

U.S. Treasury bond prices are on the rise, sending yields lower, as investors look for shelter. The 10-year Treasury yield dropped below 0.5% and the 30-year Treasury yield slid below 1%.

Other assets often seen as havens, however, aren’t performing like Treasuries. Shares of gold miners Newmont (ticker: NEM) and Barrick Gold (GOLD) were down about 5% in premarket trading.

The travel sector is getting hit again amid Monday’s turmoil. Expedia (EXPE) shares are down 4.2%, American Airlines (AAL) stock fell 2.9% and stock in cruise operator Carnival (CCL) dropped 6%.

The spread of the coronavirus is key to Monday’s selloff, but machinations in the oil market are playing a role as well.

Saudi Arabia’s decision to produce more oil in retaliation for Russia’s refusal to reduce output sent benchmark crude-oil prices down more than 20%. Stock in oil producers is plummeting as a result. BP (ticker: BP) shares, for instance, are down almost 18% in premarket trading. Exxon Mobil (XOM) shares are down more than 10%. Stock in the oil-services giant Schlumberger (SLB) is down about 17.4% as well.

Stocks in the green are mostly smaller biotechnology companies. Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) shares are up about 22% in premarket trading. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) is another example of the biotech bounce. Its shares have risen about 14.4% early Monday morning.

Monday is looking rocky. If declines get too bad, trading can be halted for 15 minutes after declines of 7% and 13%. Trading is halted for the day after a decline of 20%.

