The Dow Added 69 Points Because Geopolitics Can Put a Lid on a Rally

Inching Back. All three major indexes recovered from losses last Friday to finish in the black on Monday. Following the killing of a top Iranian military general, investors continue to watch geopolitical tensions from the deteriorating relationship between the U.S. and Iran. Oil prices continued to rise on worries of a potential retaliatory attack by Iran on oil assets in the region. Gold settled at a seven-year high as investors fled to the haven asset. At the same time, retailer stocks had a good day after a Wall Street analyst expressed more optimism for the group. Nordstrom stock (ticker: JWN) gained 2.8%, Gap stock (GPS) increased 4.8%, and Macy’s stock (M) rose 3.5%. In today’s After the Bell, we...

Reversing Course

Middle East tensions continued to dominate headlines over the weekend and on Monday, leading to the latest wave of market volatility. After falling sharply last Friday, all three U.S. stock indexes rose on Monday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has added 68.50 points, or 0.24%, to close at 28,703.38. The S&P 500 gained 11.43 points, or 0.35%, to end at 3246.28, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 50.70 points, or 0.56%, to close at 9071.46.

Following the killing of a top Iranian military general, Tehran has vowed harsh retaliation and announced that it’s suspending the commitments made under a 2015 nuclear deal. That means Iran will abandon the accord’s restrictions on uranium production and enrichment, as well as other nuclear research and development, unless U.S. sanctions are lifted. The country’s nuclear program will now be “based solely on its technical needs,” according to a Sunday statement.

President Donald Trump warned in a Saturday tweet that any retaliation from Iran would be met with “very hard and very fast” attacks on 52 Iranian sites, including some “at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture.” Trump has also threatened Iraq with sanctions and a bill for billions of dollars after Iraqi’s parliament voted in favor of expelling U.S. troops from the country.

The latest geopolitical turmoil comes after weeks of gains in the stock market that took all three indexes to record levels at the end of 2019. The rampant rally has paused for now as investors observe where the conflict might go, with the possible outcomes ranging from continuing low-level strikes to an all-out war.

Historically, stock performance has been mixed during past episodes of potential escalation of conflict in the Middle East. “While it is not unusual to see short-term weakness, these geopolitical events tend to have a transitory market impact,” wrote analysts from SunTrust in a Monday note. The analysts looked at a sample of geopolitical/military events in recent decades and found that the S&P 500 was higher 12 months later in nine of the 12 events. The three instances where stocks were down a year later coincided with a recession.

Oil prices have risen on fears that production or exports from the Middle East could be affected by the conflict. Iranian oil production is already capped by U.S. sanctions, and crude supplies from the two biggest producers in the region—Saudi Arabia and Iraq—and others that move through the Strait of Hormuz could also be at risk. The State Department warned oil workers based in Saudi Arabia that they could be targets of attacks, and some companies have pulled their workers out of the region.

Brent crude futures for March delivery have risen 4% since last Thursday to settle at $68.91 per barrel on Monday. Oil is likely to trade on headlines in the near term, but longer-dated crude futures indicate that traders see prices falling again a year from now.

Haven assets such as gold and U.S. Treasury debt have gained ground, with gold futures reaching their highest settlement since April 2013. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have also tended to rise when geopolitical risks intensified in recent years. Bitcoin jumped about 10% since last Thursday to trade around $7,593.11 as of Monday afternoon.

Write to Evie Liu at evie.liu@barrons.com

