The Dow Added 373 Points Because Jobs Data Don't Kill Chances for a Rate Cut

Stocks rallied on Friday as investors were encouraged by the lowest unemployment rate in 50 years. Still, current market pricing implies a roughly 78% chance for a 25-percentage-points rate cut at the central bank’s next meeting on Oct. 30.

What Recession? The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose more than 1% on Friday as the latest jobs report allayed recession fears. Apple stock (ticker: AAPL) jumped on news that the company’s boosting the production iPhone 11. HP stock (HPQ) plunged after it announced a major restructuring plan to its printer business and cut as many as 9,000 jobs. As the streaming war intensifies, Walt Disney (DIS) is reportedly banning advertising from rival Netflix (NFLX) across its entertainment TV networks. Hong Kong unrest escalated as the government invoked emergency powers to ban face masks and suspended the subway network. In today’s After the Bell, we...

Jobs Save the Day

Stocks rallied on Friday as investors were encouraged by the lowest unemployment rate in 50 years. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 372.68 points, or 1.42%, to close at 26,573.72. The S&P 500 increased 41.38 points, or 1.42%, to finish at 2952.01, and the Nasdaq Composite has increased 110.21 points, or 1.40%, to 7982.47.

The U.S. economy added 136,000 jobs in September, slightly lower than the consensus expectation. But figures for the previous two months, July and August, were revised higher. The unemployment rate fell to a 50-year low of 3.5%, while average hourly earnings remained flat. Investors were relieved by the data and revisions after worrying earlier this week that a recession might be around the corner.

“We have seen some soft data in recent weeks, but this is a solid report that shows the economic fundamentals of the U.S. economy are still strong,” wrote Tony Bedikian at Citizens Bank. “There is still a lot of uncertainty around global trade, but the Fed has been willing to serve as a backstop so far and the U.S. consumer has been ignoring a lot of the noise coming out of Washington. We don’t see a recession on the horizon, but I think we are entering a period where we have to be careful that we don’t talk ourselves into one.”

In a speech Friday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell noted that it’s very important to sustain the historically strong job market. “People from low- and moderate-income communities tell us this long recovery, now in its 11th year, is benefiting them and their neighbors to a degree that has not been felt for many years,” he said during a Fed Listens event in Washington, D.C., “[P]eople who have struggled to stay in the workforce in the past are getting new opportunities.”

Current market pricing implies a roughly 78% chance for a 25-percentage-points rate cut at the central bank’s next meeting on Oct. 30. While the probability has come down from the 90% implied on Thursday, it remains elevated compared with just a week ago—before the recent weak data releases on consumption spending, construction investment, and capital-goods manufacturing.

Wells Fargo analyst Christopher Harvey wrote that portfolio managers are mostly making a “fear trade” now, with the consensus that interest rates will fall, the world will slide into recession, and stocks with exposure to China are particularly vulnerable. This has led to a pileup in the safer, low-volatility stocks. The S&P 500 Low Volatility index went up 24% year to date, versus the S&P 500’s 18% gain.

The bond market is signaling a similar sentiment. After rebounding for the first half of September, the two-year Treasury yields have now fallen to 1.40%—the lowest level since 2017—from 1.80% merely three weeks ago, while the 10-year yields have tumbled to 1.52%—the lowest since 2016—from 1.90% on Sept. 13.

Despite Thursday’s bounce and today’s broad rally, the S&P 500 still closed the week in the red. Ahead of the crucial trade talks with China, expect trading volatility to continue next week.

Write to Evie Liu at evie.liu@barrons.com

