The Dow Added 337 Points Because a Strong Jobs Report Works Wonders

Jobs, Jobs, Jobs. The main U.S. stock indexes closed with strong gains on Friday as November’s jobs report come much better than expected. Trade talk progress is still cloudy: China said it plans to waive the tariff of some U.S. agriculture products, but apparently President Donald Trump is not ready to sign a trade deal with China. Political tensions between the two countries also remained high. In today’s After the Bell, we...

Higher Hiring

Stocks rallied on Friday with the upbeat jobs report. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 337.27 points, or 1.22%, to 28,015.06. The S&P 500 added 28.48 points, or 0.91%, to 3145.91, and the Nasdaq Composite grew 85.83 points, or 1.00%, to 8656.53.

The U.S. economy added 266,000 nonfarm jobs in November, a 10-month high, and well ahead of the 180,000 that economists had expected. The November unemployment rate edged lower to 3.5%—a 50-year low—from 3.6% in October. The payroll number for the prior two months were also revised up by 41,000 combined. Helped by recoveries in the automobile sector as General Motors (GM) workers returned to their jobs after the strike, jobs in the manufacturing sector grew by 54,000, more than double the consensus expectation.

Job creation has slowed this year as the economic cycle matured into its 11th year, but the pace of hiring is still noticeably above the average of the current cycle.

“The job market continues to be resilient against global headwinds,” wrote LPL Financial chief investment strategist John Lynch in a report. “Hiring has continued at an above-average pace, and wages are still rising at a manageable clip, two dynamics that could continue to support solid consumer activity.”

Consumer sentiment as measured by the University of Michigan also edged up in December to 99.2 from 96.8 the prior month. This marks the fourth-straight month of gains after the index fell to a three-year low in August. Investors are now more optimistic for both current conditions and future expectations. Households with higher incomes, especially, contributed to the reading’s upward move as the stock market hit new highs.

There was also positive news in the ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions. China’s Ministry of Finance announced on Friday that some soybeans, pork, and other commodity imports from the U.S. will be excluded from the tariff list—a signal that a broader trade agreement with the U.S. might be getting closer.

Still, Larry Kudlow, director of the White House National Economic Council, said on Friday that the Trump administration is prepared to walk away if the deal did not get the terms it wanted: “The president has said that if we cannot get the enforcement and the assurances, then we will not go forward.”

At the same time, China continued to criticize the recent U.S. legislations in support of Hong Kong protesters and the Uyghur minority in Xinjiang province. In a Friday article in China’s state-sponsored Xinhua news, Beijing rejected the factual basis of the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act, and said that the U.S. is interfering with China’s efforts to fight extremism and violence in the region.

Elsewhere, at a meeting in Vienna, members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies agreed on additional production cuts of 500,000 barrels per day through the end of March, on top of the previous cuts of 1.2 million barrels per day from the level in 2018. The current deal is set to expire in March, when OPEC and allies will meet again to decide whether to extend the cuts or not. Brent crude jumped 1.58% to settle at $64.39 a barrel, the highest level since September. Energy stocks were the best-performing sector in the S&P 500, rising 1.9% on Friday.

