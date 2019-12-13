The Dow Added 3 Points Because a China Trade Deal Is So Yesterday

All three major stock indexes closed with minor gains on Friday after Thursday’s rally. A “phase one” trade deal between the U.S. and China has finally arrived. The U.K., after the election, will likely leave the European Union.

All three major stock indexes closed with minor gains on Friday after Thursday’s rally. A “phase one” trade deal between the U.S. and China has finally arrived. The U.K., after the election, will likely leave the European Union.

Deal Day. All three major stock indexes closed with minor gains on Friday, after rising in the previous session. A “phase one” trade deal between the U.S. and China has finally arrived. The U.K. will likely leave the European Union as Thursday’s election result promised an end to wrangling over Brexit. Still, investors aren’t too upbeat as November’s retail sales came lower than expected. In today’s After the Bell, we...

The End of Two Fights

Stocks were largely flat on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 3.33 points, or 0.01%, to 28,135.38. The S&P 500 edged up 0.23 points, or 0.01%, to 3168.80, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 17.56 points, or 0.20%, to 8734.88.

Beijing and Washington finally announced a “phase one” trade deal after weeks of negotiations back and forth. The U.S. will drop plans for the new 15% tariff on $156 billion of Chinese goods, originally set to take effect on Sunday. 30 days after signing the deal, Washington will also cut the existing tariffs on about $120 billion worth of Chinese goods to 7.5%, half the previous level of 15%.

In exchange, China has agreed to buy $200 billion of U.S. products over the next two years, including $40 billion to $50 billion in agricultural goods. Beijing has also made concessions on intellectual property protections, forced tech transfers, as well as currency and financial-services market.

Still, the 25% U.S. tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods will remain in effect to ensure the Chinese follow through on their commitments under the deal. The two sides plan to sign the deal in January and said that the “phase two” talks will begin immediately.

Investors yawned at the news, as a deal has lingered in their imaginations over the past few months, and the negotiators didn’t disclose many details that haven’t been reported.

Across the Atlantic from the U.S., another dragged-out negotiation seems to be coming to an end, as well. In the U.K. general election on Thursday, the Conservative Party led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson won a majority of 80 seats in the new Parliament, which means the legislators will most likely vote to approve the Brexit deal Johnson has already struck with the European Union. If everything goes as expected, the U.K. should be out of the EU by the end of January, more than three years after the country voted to leave the bloc in 2016.

https://asset.barrons.com/dj-mg/dice/barrons-staffpicks-2d590600-c862-4394-b9d3-66b48c376d60/inset.json

To celebrate the ending of a long-running political crisis, the British pound jumped more than 1% against the dollar since Thursday night, and the FTSE 100 index was up 1.1% on Friday. Still, looking beyond January, Johnson will now enter negotiations with the EU over the U.K.’s future relationship with its neighbors regarding trade and the financial market. That should still leave massive uncertainty hanging over its economy.

Sales at U.S. retailers rose by 0.2% in November, down from October’s 0.4% gain, and missed the consensus expectation for 0.5% growth. Online retailers such as Amazon.com (ticker: AMZN) and electronics retailers such as Best Buy (BBY) fared the best, while the sector in general lagged behind.

But the latest data shouldn’t be too worrisome, at least not yet. Since this year’s Thanksgiving came later than usual, part of the Black Friday weekend for holiday shopping was pushed into December. Cyber Monday took place on Dec. 2, and that means the next report might come in better than expected.

Write to Evie Liu at evie.liu@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.