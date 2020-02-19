The Dow Added 116 Points Because Coronavirus Might Be Slowing Down

All three major U.S. stock indexes rose on Wednesday as investors welcomed signs that the spread of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, in China might be slowing down.

All three major U.S. stock indexes rose on Wednesday as investors welcomed signs that the spread of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, in China might be slowing down.

All three major U.S. stock indexes rose on Wednesday as investors welcomed signs that the spread of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, in China might have slowed down. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 115.84 points, or 0.40%, to 29,348.03, while the S&P 500 increased 15.86 points, or 0.47%, to 3386.15 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 84.44 points, or 0.87%, to 9817.18.

Stocks aren’t the only ones rising today. Gold, oil, and bitcoin prices all made gains as well. Still, Groupon (ticker: GRPN) and Blue Apron Holdings (APRN) shares plunged after both companies posted weak financial results.

Write to Evie Liu at evie.liu@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.