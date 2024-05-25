News & Insights

The Double-Edged Sword of Influencer Marketing: e.l.f. Beauty’s Reputational Risks

May 25, 2024 — 02:00 am EDT

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF) has disclosed a new risk, in the Brand / Reputation category.

E.l.f. Beauty, Inc. faces significant business risk due to its reliance on social media influencers for brand marketing. These influencers, beyond the company’s full control, may behave or communicate in ways that tarnish the e.l.f. brand image. Negative social media commentary, instantly broadcasted, can lead to irreversible reputational damage. Such scenarios could materially harm e.l.f. Beauty’s financial stability and future prospects, despite preventative efforts to mitigate these risks.

Overall, Wall Street has a Strong Buy consensus rating on ELF stock based on 10 Buys and 3 Holds.

