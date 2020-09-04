The Dorsey Wright MLP Select Index Adapting to MLP Trends

Each week a team member from Nasdaq Global Indexes provides insight into what is happening across a variety of investment theses. From index and ETF performance, to analysis of market trends, our experts will cover what’s hot in the world of passive investment strategies.
This week, Ben Jones, discusses the Dorsey Wright MLP Select Index and its performance:
- Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs) have traditionally been a source of income for investors, often offering high yields compared to many major indexes, such as the S&P 500 whose yield is at 2.93%.
- However, in 2020, this area of the market has struggled. The year-to-date average MLP fund is down around -40%, making it one of the worst performing fund groups, lumped in with banks, and Latin America.
- While MLPs have struggled in general, the Dorsey Wright MLP Select Index (DWAMLP) has performed relatively well when measured up against its counterparts. Launched in May 2015, the index follows the Dorsey Wright Relative Strength-Based Methodology. It is rebalanced monthly and is allocated towards the strongest performing members in the universe.
- With only the top 15 MLPs being chosen per month, the list is focused, has momentum and will pivot based off of the prevailing trends in the MLP universe. The average yield at the end of July was 14%.
- The current year-to-date, the DWAMLP is only down -26.92% on a total return basis compared to the Alerian MLP index (Total Return) (AMZ), down -38.11%. Over the past 5 years, the performance differential is even more in favor of DWAMLP, as it’s only down -3.14% compared to -46.187% for the Alerian MLP Index.