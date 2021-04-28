The Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Share Price Has Gained 278%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention?

When you buy shares in a company, there is always a risk that the price drops to zero. But if you pick the right stock, you can make a lot more than 100%. For example, the Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) share price has soared 278% in the last year. Most would be very happy with that, especially in just one year! It's even up 13% in the last week. Domo hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

Because Domo made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year Domo saw its revenue grow by 21%. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. While that revenue growth is pretty good the share price performance outshone it, with a lift of 278% as mentioned above. Given that the business has made good progress on the top line, it would be worth taking a look at its path to profitability. Of course, we are always cautious about succumbing to 'fear of missing out' when a stock has shot up strongly.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGM:DOMO Earnings and Revenue Growth April 28th 2021

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Domo

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Domo shareholders have gained 278% over the last year. That's better than the more recent three month gain of 5.1%, implying that share price has plateaued recently. It seems likely the market is waiting on fundamental developments with the business before pushing the share price higher (or lower). While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Domo you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

