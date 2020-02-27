The Dollar Takes a Hit as Economic Data Continues to Play 2nd Fiddle to the Coronavirus

Earlier in the Day:

It was a relatively busy day on the Asian economic calendar this morning. The Japanese Yen and Aussie Dollar were in action.

For the Japanese Yen

Economic data included, February inflation figures and January’s job to applications ratio, industrial production, and retail sales figures.

According to consumer price figures released by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communication. The Ku-area of Tokyo saw the annual core rate of inflation ease from 0.7% to 0.5%, falling beyond a forecasted 0.6%.

Prices for Education slid by 6%, with prices for fuel, light and water charges falling by 2.8%.

There were solid increases in prices for clothes & footwear (+2.4%) and furniture and household utensils (+2.0%), however.

Prices for medical care (+1.3%), transportation and communication (+1.0%), culture and recreation (+0.9%) also provided support.

Prices for housing rose by just 0.5%, however.

With inflationary pressures easing in February, jobs available also eased, as the jobs/applications ratio fell from 1.57 to 1.49. The ratio last stood at sub-1.50 levels back in May 2017, when the ratio had also stood at 1.49.

The Japanese Yen moved from ¥109.638 to ¥109.616 upon release of the figures that preceded the industrial production and retail sales figures.

Retail Sales and Industrial Production

According to the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry, retail sales fell by 0.4% in January, year-on-year, following a 2.6% slide in December. Economists had forecasted a 1.1% decline.

Industrial production increased by 0.8% in January, according to prelim figures, following a 1.2% rise in December. Economists had forecast a 0.2% rise.

According to the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry,

Industries that mainly contributed to the increase were:

Motor vehicles, transport equipment (excl. motor vehicles), and other manufacturing.

Industries that mainly contributed to a decrease were

Production machinery, general-purpose and business orientated machinery, and electrical machinery, and information, and communication electronics equipment.

The Japanese Yen moved from ¥109.652 to ¥109.571 upon release of the figures. At the time of writing, the Japanese Yen was up by 0.06% to ¥109.52 against the U.S Dollar.

For the Aussie Dollar

According to figures released by RBA, total credit increased by 0.3%, month-on-month, in January. In December, credit had risen by 0.2%.

Business credit jumped by 0.5%, following a 0.2% rise in December, supporting the marginal uptick.

Personal credit fell at a sharper pace, however. Following a 0.4% decline in December, personal credit fell by 0.6% in January.

Housing credit rose by 0.3%, following a 0.3% increase in December.

The Aussie Dollar moved from $0.65811 to $0.65832 upon release of the figures. At the time of writing, the Aussie Dollar was up by 0.20% to $0.6582.

Elsewhere

At the time of writing, the Kiwi Dollar was up by 0.03% to $0.6309.

The Day Ahead:

For the EUR

It’s a relatively busy day ahead on the economic calendar. Key stats include German unemployment and French consumer spending figures.

Barring material deviation from 1st estimate numbers, 2nd estimate GDP figures out of France will likely have a muted impact on the EUR.

Later in the European session, prelim Italian and German inflation figures for February will also likely have a muted impact on the EUR.

Outside of the numbers expect news updates on the coronavirus to also provide direction. We’ve seen the Dollar take a hit as the coronavirus spreads across the U.S, leaving the U.S economy at risk of a slowdown.

At the time of writing, the EUR was down by 0.03% at $1.0998.

For the Pound

It’s another quiet day ahead on the economic calendar, with no material stats to provide the Pound with direction.

We can expect the Pound to be under pressure as the markets shift attention to negotiations that commence next week.

At the time of writing, the Pound was up by 0.04% to $1.2892.

Across the Pond

It’s a busy day ahead on the U.S economic calendar.

Key stats include Chicago PMI, personal spending, inflation and trade data. With the markets now beginning to expect monetary policy easing, today’s stats will have a material influence.

We expect finalized consumer sentiment figures for February to have a muted impact on the day.

Outside of the numbers, news updates on the coronavirus will also influence.

The Dollar Spot Index slid by 0.49% to 98.508 on Thursday.

For the Loonie

It’s a busy day ahead on the economic calendar, with key stats including GDP and RMPI numbers.

With the Bank of Canada in action next week, any soft numbers and expect the markets to price in a rate cut.

The BoC had previously talked of a willingness to make a move should economic indicators support a cut. With the coronavirus spreading globally and weighing on global trade and consumption, expect the numbers to do the talking.

The Loonie was down by 0.02% at C$1.3393 against the U.S Dollar, at the time of writing.

