The DOJ Wants to Hire a Crypto Crime Attorney Adviser
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is looking to hire a dark web, cryptocurrency and computer hacking attorney adviser to assist in its crackdown on international cybercrime.
- This 12-month position will build out DOJâs crypto tracing and blockchain analysis capabilities, according to a Thursday job listing by the Criminal Divisionâs overseas development office.
- Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe and Central Asia â regions DOJ said are rife with âsophisticated transnational organized crime threatsâ in the cybercrime and intellectual property underworld â will be a top focus for the adviser, according to the posting.
- Applicants must attain or maintain a Top Secret security clearance as they work alongside DOJâs Computer Crime and Intellectual Property Section and the U.S. Transnational and High-Tech Crime Global Law Enforcement Network, according to the posting.
Related Stories
- Malaysia Crackdown Unlikely to Affect Binance, eToro
- IRS Seeks Ellipticâs Crypto Tracing Software in Response to COVID-19
- âWonder Womanâ Illustrator Jose Delbo to Release Comic Book on the Blockchain
- Thailand Already Using Central Bankâs Digital Currency
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.