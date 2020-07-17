The DOJ Wants to Hire a Crypto Crime Attorney Adviser

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is looking to hire a dark web, cryptocurrency and computer hacking attorney adviser to assist in its crackdown on international cybercrime.

This 12-month position will build out DOJâs crypto tracing and blockchain analysis capabilities, according to a Thursday job listing by the Criminal Divisionâs overseas development office.

Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe and Central Asia â regions DOJ said are rife with âsophisticated transnational organized crime threatsâ in the cybercrime and intellectual property underworld â will be a top focus for the adviser, according to the posting.

Applicants must attain or maintain a Top Secret security clearance as they work alongside DOJâs Computer Crime and Intellectual Property Section and the U.S. Transnational and High-Tech Crime Global Law Enforcement Network, according to the posting.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.