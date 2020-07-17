Cryptocurrencies

The DOJ Wants to Hire a Crypto Crime Attorney Adviser

Danny Nelson CoinDesk
Department of Justice, Washington, D.C., headquarters (Orhan Cam/Shutterstock)

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is looking to hire a dark web, cryptocurrency and computer hacking attorney adviser to assist in its crackdown on international cybercrime.

  • This 12-month position will build out DOJâs crypto tracing and blockchain analysis capabilities, according to a Thursday job listing by the Criminal Divisionâs overseas development office.
  • Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe and Central Asia â regions DOJ said are rife with âsophisticated transnational organized crime threatsâ in the cybercrime and intellectual property underworld â will be a top focus for the adviser, according to the posting.
  • Applicants must attain or maintain a Top Secret security clearance as they work alongside DOJâs Computer Crime and Intellectual Property Section and the U.S. Transnational and High-Tech Crime Global Law Enforcement Network, according to the posting.

