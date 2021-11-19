The Dixie Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:DXYN) Share Price Boosted 44% But Its Business Prospects Need A Lift Too

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) shares have continued their recent momentum with a 44% gain in the last month alone. The last month tops off a massive increase of 234% in the last year.

Even after such a large jump in price, given close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 18x, you may still consider Dixie Group as an attractive investment with its 10.9x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

For instance, Dixie Group's receding earnings in recent times would have to be some food for thought. It might be that many expect the disappointing earnings performance to continue or accelerate, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

NasdaqGM:DXYN Price Based on Past Earnings November 19th 2021 free report on Dixie Group

Dixie Group's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 40% decrease to the company's bottom line. Unfortunately, that's brought it right back to where it started three years ago with EPS growth being virtually non-existent overall during that time. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Comparing that to the market, which is predicted to deliver 11% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is weaker based on recent medium-term annualised earnings results.

In light of this, it's understandable that Dixie Group's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting to see the recent limited growth rates continue into the future and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

The Bottom Line On Dixie Group's P/E

The latest share price surge wasn't enough to lift Dixie Group's P/E close to the market median. It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

As we suspected, our examination of Dixie Group revealed its three-year earnings trends are contributing to its low P/E, given they look worse than current market expectations. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider and we've discovered 3 warning signs for Dixie Group (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

You might be able to find a better investment than Dixie Group. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

