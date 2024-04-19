The Dividend Goldmine: 3 Shining Stocks With Growing Payouts

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

There is always a constant search for dependable prospects that offer stability and advancement. In the middle of this hunt, dividend stocks with growth stand out as possible bright spots that give investors a means to achieve solid returns and reliable income streams. Three exceptional businesses light up the scene in this domain with their steadfast dedication to growth and shareholder rewards.

The first one, a key player in the communication services industry, demonstrates a strategic shift towards content and experiences in addition to steady dividend growth. Second, with its aggressive shop growth plan locally and globally, the next one is the perfect example of market expansion. Additionally, its global retail sales have grown considerably, demonstrating its ability to take market share.

Lastly, the third company, a behemoth in the healthcare industry, exhibits a strategic vision through its regional growth and acquisitions. Meanwhile, its notable volume growth in strategic areas highlights its effective market penetration tactics. Taken as a whole, these businesses represent the best dividend growth investment.

Comcast (CMCSA)

Source: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com

Its financial standing is the foundation for Comcast’s (NASDAQ:CMCSA) prospective dividend increase, and the stock provides a 3.2% forward dividend yield. Earnings per share (EPS) showed a constant upward trend, with adjusted EPS rising by 2.4% to 84 cents for the fourth quarter and 9.3% to $3.98 for 2023.

Moreover, the free cash flow demonstrated solid cash creation capabilities, which was $1.7 billion in Q4 and $13 billion in 2023. The Total Return of Capital to Shareholders shows a dedication to rewarding shareholders, reaching $4.7 billion in Q4 and $15.8 billion in 2023.

Comcast includes media, theme parks and studios under its Content & Experiences section, supporting the company’s overall growth plan. Theme parks had record earnings as adjusted EBITDA for content and experiences climbed by 2.3%. Similarly, Peacock paying subscribers jumped almost 50% to 31 million, with 3 million net new additions during Q4. Thus, Peacock’s top-line increased by 57%, surpassing $1 billion.

To conclude, Comcast’s streaming approach has progressively captured a rising market lead in the streaming sector by utilizing its content collection. Hence, this can be seen in the solid rise in Peacock customers and income.

Domino’s (DPZ)

Source: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com

The net store growth of Domino’s (NYSE:DPZ) signifies its expansion strategy and fundamental capacity to gain market share in local and foreign markets. The business yields a 1.2% forward dividend yield.

Additionally, with 711 net new stores established for 2023, the firm added 394 net new stores internationally in Q4 2023. With the Russian market closed, worldwide net stores increased by 870 in 2023. The company has boosted its market lead and taken advantage of growth prospects by adding additional locations and broadening its coverage.

Furthermore, excluding the forex effect, the company’s global retail sales increased by 4.9% in Q4 and 5.4% throughout 2023. This growth rate demonstrates Domino’s capacity to draw clients and increase revenue in its foreign regions.

In the U.S., same-store sales increased by 2.8% during 2023’s Q4 and by 1.6% overall. Excluding the influence of exchange rates, same-store sales increased globally by 0.1% during Q4 and 1.7% over 2023. In sum, Domino’s successful pricing tactics, creative menu offerings and customer engagement initiatives are evident in its ability to produce positive same-store sales growth.

Amgen (AMGN)

Source: Shutterstock

Amgen‘s (NASDAQ:AMGN) strategic acquisitions, especially the acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics, have been the core element in boosting top-line growth and diversifying its line of products. The stock is attached with a 3.4% forward dividend yield. From Oct. 6 to Dec. 31, revenues from the Horizon acquisition generated $954 million. This propelled an increase in overall product sales. Innovative drugs that Amgen purchased from Horizon, such as Tepezza and Krystexxa, saw solid demand and uptake that increased company revenue.

Moreover, Amgen has demonstrated its ability to maximize the value of strategic acquisitions and leverage synergies. This boosts its competitive position in the market by effectively integrating acquired assets from Horizon. Amgen has shown a solid lead in breaking into new markets and broadening its geographic reach, especially outside the U.S. Thus, Q4 delivered a 26% uplift in U.S. volume and a 15% increase in volume outside the U.S., with the Asia-Pacific area seeing the most growth.

Overall, numerous brands, such as Evenity and Repatha, had solid volume growth in the U.S. and abroad. Lastly, Amgen’s effective market penetration and commercial execution tactics are demonstrated by its ability to generate considerable volume increases in important geographic regions.

On the date of publication, Yiannis Zourmpanos did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

