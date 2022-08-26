The Distribution Yields of These ETFs Hold Up in a Challenged Year

It’s been a difficult year for markets, investors, and their portfolios, where equities and bonds have been challenged by soaring, persistent inflation alongside a rising rate environment. Advisors have been turning more towards income-seeking opportunities such as dividends for their portfolios, but some funds are providing meaningful yield through other means that could be overlooked if only focused on dividend-labeled funds.

The ETF suite from Nationwide seeks high current income. It carries a measure of downside protection, each with a different type of exposure depending on the assets and strategy investors are looking for. The distribution yield percentage is a key metric to utilize when looking at funds. It is calculated using the fund’s most recent distribution (annualized) and dividing that by the fund’s most recent NAV. It isn’t an indicator of the total return of the fund as it is a singular distribution from the fund, but it can be a significant one.

The Nationwide Nasdaq-100® Risk-Managed Income ETF (NUSI) follows a rules-based options trading strategy that seeks to generate high current income every month and invests in stocks included in the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Nasdaq-100 Index consists of 100 of the largest non-finance securities that trade on the Nasdaq exchange and is a rules-based, market capitalization-weighted index.

The Nationwide S&P 500® Risk-Managed ETF (NSPI) is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of securities included in the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is weighted by market capitalization and comprises approximately 500 of the top U.S.-listed companies that make up the majority of the U.S. equity market cap (80%).

The Nationwide Dow Jones® Risk-Managed Income ETF (NDJI) is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of securities included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones is weighted by price and comprises 30 well-established U.S. companies, referred to as blue-chip companies.

The Nationwide Russell 2000® Risk-Managed Income ETF (NTKI) is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of securities included in the Russell 2000 Index. The Russell 2000 tracks approximately 2,000 U.S. small-cap companies.

The distribution yields for all four of the Nationwide ETFs were above 7% for the second quarter, significantly higher than some of the popular dividend strategy ETFs.

The distribution yield for NUSI was 7.82% as of June 30, 2022. (Click this link to see the factsheet that has standardized performance and 30-day SEC yield.)

The distribution yield for NTKI was 7.01% as of June 30, 2022. (Click this link to see the factsheet that has standardized performance and 30-day SEC yield.)

The distribution yield for NDJI was 7.01% as of June 30, 2022. (Click this link to see the factsheet that has standardized performance and 30-day SEC yield.)

The distribution yield for NSPI was 7.01% as of June 30, 2022. (Click this link to see the factsheet that has standardized performance and 30-day SEC yield.)

All of the funds utilize an options collar in seeking to generate monthly income. A collar strategy entails holding shares of underlying security while simultaneously buying protective put options as well as writing calls for the same security. A put option gives its owner the right but not the obligation to sell the underlying asset at a specific price on a specific day. In contrast, a call option gives its owner the right but not the obligation to buy the asset instead.

The options collar is intended to reduce the fund’s volatility and provide a measure of downside protection.

Looking further afield than just a dividend strategy could provide potential for portfolios in a challenging economic and market environment, and with distribution yields historically above 7%, the Nationwide ETFs might warrant consideration.

