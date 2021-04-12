The Director of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN), David Bywater, Just Sold 30% Of Their Holding

We wouldn't blame Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that David Bywater, the Director recently netted about US$4.6m selling shares at an average price of US$54.37. That sale reduced their total holding by 30% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Sunrun

In fact, the recent sale by Director David Bywater was not their only sale of Sunrun shares this year. Earlier in the year, they fetched US$61.20 per share in a -US$9.0m sale. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$51.60). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Insiders in Sunrun didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:RUN Insider Trading Volume April 12th 2021

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership of Sunrun

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Sunrun insiders own 2.6% of the company, worth about US$276m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Sunrun Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Sunrun (of which 2 are significant!) you should know about.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.