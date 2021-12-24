The Director of Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX), Jason Lippert, Just Bought 100% More Shares

Potential Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) shareholders may wish to note that the Director, Jason Lippert, recently bought US$119k worth of stock, paying US$23.80 for each share. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 100%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Quanex Building Products

The Independent Director, Susan Davis, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$578k worth of shares at a price of US$22.75 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$24.54. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was 100% of Susan Davis's holding. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Susan Davis.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 13.77k shares for US$318k. But insiders sold 25.42k shares worth US$578k. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:NX Insider Trading Volume December 24th 2021

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Quanex Building Products insiders own about US$12m worth of shares. That equates to 1.5% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Quanex Building Products Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. On the other hand the transaction history, over the last year, isn't so positive. The more recent transactions are a positive, but Quanex Building Products insiders haven't shown the sustained enthusiasm that we look for, although they do own a decent number of shares, overall. So they seem pretty well aligned, overall. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

