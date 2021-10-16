The Director of Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN), Rock Soffer, Just Bought 74% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Rock Soffer, the Director of Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) recently shelled out US$73k to buy stock, at US$3.66 per share. While that isn't the hugest buy, it actually boosted their shareholding by 74%, which is good to see.

Longeveron Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Director Donald Soffer bought US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$10.00 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$3.98 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While Longeveron insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The average buy price was around US$8.46. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqCM:LGVN Insider Trading Volume October 16th 2021

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Longeveron insiders own 85% of the company, worth about US$66m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Longeveron Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Longeveron insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. One for the watchlist, at least! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Longeveron has 4 warning signs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

