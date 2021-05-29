The Director of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM), Philip Wagenheim, Just Bought 3.5% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) should definitely note that the Director, Philip Wagenheim, recently paid US$18.35 per share to buy US$248k worth of the stock. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 3.5%.

Immunome Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Chairman of the Board of Directors Michael Rapoport made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1m worth of shares at a price of US$12.00 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$20.92. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months Immunome insiders were buying shares, but not selling. Their average price was about US$13.87. It is certainly positive to see that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, we do note that they were buying at significantly lower prices than today's share price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:IMNM Insider Trading Volume May 29th 2021

Does Immunome Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Immunome insiders own 19% of the company, worth about US$47m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Immunome Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Immunome insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Be aware that Immunome is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

