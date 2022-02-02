The Director of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP), J. Ballard, Just Bought A Few More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) should definitely note that the Director, J. Ballard, recently paid US$40.03 per share to buy US$150k worth of the stock. However, it only increased shareholding by a small percentage, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Home Bancorp

In fact, the recent purchase by J. Ballard was the biggest purchase of Home Bancorp shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$40.02 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$256k for 6.89k shares. On the other hand they divested 1.00k shares, for US$39k. Overall, Home Bancorp insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:HBCP Insider Trading Volume February 2nd 2022

Insider Ownership of Home Bancorp

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Home Bancorp insiders own about US$23m worth of shares. That equates to 6.7% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Home Bancorp Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Insiders likely see value in Home Bancorp shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Home Bancorp. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Home Bancorp (1 is potentially serious!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

