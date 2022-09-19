The Director of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD), Mark Matteson, Just Sold 45% Of Their Holding

We wouldn't blame Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Mark Matteson, the Director recently netted about US$687k selling shares at an average price of US$27.74. That sale reduced their total holding by 45% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Construction Partners Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Mark Matteson is the biggest insider sale of Construction Partners shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of US$28.66. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 45% of Mark Matteson's holding.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Construction Partners shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGS:ROAD Insider Trading Volume September 19th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Construction Partners

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Construction Partners insiders own 11% of the company, worth about US$165m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Construction Partners Tell Us?

Insiders sold Construction Partners shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Construction Partners. For example, Construction Partners has 3 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

