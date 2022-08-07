The Director & Corporate Secretary of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTC.F), Michael Nasser, Just Sold 99% Of Their Holding

Anyone interested in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTC.F) should probably be aware that the Director & Corporate Secretary, Michael Nasser, recently divested US$109k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$6.50 each. Equally important, that sale actually reduced their holding by a full 99% which hardly makes us feel bullish about the stock.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Jewett-Cameron Trading

In fact, the recent sale by Michael Nasser was the biggest sale of Jewett-Cameron Trading shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$6.38. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Michael Nasser sold a total of 18.96k shares over the year at an average price of US$6.96. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:JCTC.F Insider Trading Volume August 7th 2022

I will like Jewett-Cameron Trading better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does Jewett-Cameron Trading Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Based on our data, Jewett-Cameron Trading insiders have about 1.1% of the stock, worth approximately US$239k. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Do The Jewett-Cameron Trading Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Jewett-Cameron Trading shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. When you combine this with the relatively low insider ownership, we are very cautious about the stock. So we're not rushing to buy, to say the least. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Jewett-Cameron Trading (1 is concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

