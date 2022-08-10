The DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) Second-Quarter Results Are Out And Analysts Have Published New Forecasts

It's been a pretty great week for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) shareholders, with its shares surging 10% to US$47.15 in the week since its latest quarterly results. It was a pretty bad result overall; while revenues were in line with expectations at US$134m, statutory losses exploded to US$0.06 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

NYSE:DOCN Earnings and Revenue Growth August 10th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from DigitalOcean Holdings' eleven analysts is for revenues of US$566.3m in 2022, which would reflect a decent 15% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 91% to US$0.037. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$566.7m and losses of US$0.038 per share in 2022. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment in the recent updates, with the analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for losses per share, even though the revenue numbers were unchanged.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$55.27, suggesting that reduced loss estimates are not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on DigitalOcean Holdings, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$80.00 and the most bearish at US$40.00 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The period to the end of 2022 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 32% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 34% annual growth over the past year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 12% per year. So it's pretty clear that DigitalOcean Holdings is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$55.27, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple DigitalOcean Holdings analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You can also view our analysis of DigitalOcean Holdings' balance sheet, and whether we think DigitalOcean Holdings is carrying too much debt, for free on our platform here.

