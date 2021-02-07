The DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Full-Year Results Are Out And Analysts Have Published New Forecasts

The annual results for DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) were released last week, making it a good time to revisit its performance. Revenues came in at US$137m, in line with forecasts and the company reported a statutory loss of US$0.62 per share, roughly in line with expectations. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:DHX Earnings and Revenue Growth February 7th 2021

Following last week's earnings report, DHI Group's two analysts are forecasting 2021 revenues to be US$134.4m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with DHI Group forecast to report a statutory profit of US$0.16 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$139.1m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.20 in 2021. From this we can that sentiment has definitely become more bearish after the latest results, leading to lower revenue forecasts and a substantial drop in earnings per share estimates.

The analysts made no major changes to their price target of US$4.50, suggesting the downgrades are not expected to have a long-term impact on DHI Group's valuation.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. One thing that stands out from these estimates is that shrinking revenues are expected to moderate from the historical decline of 14% per annum over the past five years.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. The consensus price target held steady at US$4.50, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have analyst estimates for DHI Group going out as far as 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for DHI Group that we have uncovered.

