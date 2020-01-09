The December Jobs Report Comes Friday. Here's What to Look For.

Economists polled by Bloomberg expect an increase of 160,000 in nonfarm payrolls for the last month of the year, and the unemployment rate to remain steady at 3.5%.

Investors get their latest look at the U.S. job market on Friday, when the Labor Department reports December stats. Here’s a rundown of what to watch and some potential clues for what’s in store.

Solid, if Slowing, Payrolls

Economists polled by Bloomberg expect an increase of 160,000 in nonfarm payrolls for the last month of the year. That increase would be down from November’s shockingly high 266,000, but it would still reflect a solid—if moderating—job market. Including the November print, which may wind up revised on Friday, nonfarm payrolls rose an average of 180,000 per month in 2019. That’s compared with a monthly average gain of 223,000 in 2018.

When you dig into Bloomberg’s poll of economists, there appears to be slight upward bias to the consensus estimate. Estimates range from 125,000 to 210,000, with slightly more estimates coming in above 160,000.

There are a few clues for investors to consider heading into the jobs data. One is the private payrolls report released Wednesday by ADP. While that shouldn’t be considered a predictive gauge, some economists nudged up their nonfarm payrolls estimates after ADP showed a stronger-than-expected increase of 202,000 jobs in December. ADP last month undershot the Labor Department’s November figure by a large amount, and the average miss over the past year has been 71,000. Still, it’s one employment reading to consider before the big one.

Another hint is in the weekly jobless claims data, which is sending a signal that robust job gains might be starting to level off. The latest report at the time of this writing showed the third consecutive weekly decline in Americans filing first-time claims for unemployment insurance. Going a bit deeper, the four-week moving average is running above last year’s. Looking at claims this way helps adjust for seasonal factors around the end of the year, and it smooths out weekly volatility.

Elsewhere, manufacturing employment worsened during December. Though the sector represents only about a tenth of overall jobs, it is expected to weigh on overall payrolls in part because of the trade war. The Institute for Supply Management said hiring continued to drop last month, to the worst level since early 2016.

Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton, says retail will also be a drag on hiring. That sector is suffering on two fronts—margins are razor thin, and the trade war is having an impact, Swonk says, adding that announcements of store closings are picking up.

Warmer Wages?

Economists expect workers’ average hourly earnings rose 3.1% from a year earlier, consistent with the November increase and in line with the average monthly gain of 3.18% for 2019 through November. In 2018, wages rose an average of 3%. The slight improvement in pay isn’t surprising, given that it’s harder to hire when unemployment is so low. What remains a mystery is why wages haven’t improved more.

The state of pay may be a bit harder to deduce in Friday’s report, though, since the holidays affect data collection. That could affect the month-over-month rate more than the year-over-year rate, where the bias is already skewed to the downside (14 of 29 economists expect a year-over-year rate below the median 3.1%).

Economists are looking for a 0.3% increase in pay from December, up from 0.2% in November. While the median estimate is 0.3%, 18 of 58 economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect to see a 0.2% increase.

Federal Reserve policy is in part hinged on continued low inflation. Wage gains close to expectations won’t do anything to shake investors’ expectations that the Fed remains on hold for the foreseeable future.

Steady Unemployment

Economists expect the unemployment rate to hold at 3.5%, the lowest since 1969. That rate was hit in September and then matched in November.

The labor-force participation rate, meanwhile, has modestly improved to around 63% recently after steadily declining for the past 20 years. (For context, participation was around 67% in 2000.) Behind the stabilization is a strong job market that has pulled more people back into the labor force.

Since the unemployment rate is calculated by dividing the total number of unemployed by the total labor force, any additional improvement in the denominator could push down the unemployment rate (unless those new entrants simultaneously take a job as they rejoin the workforce, with no time in between).

Write to Lisa Beilfuss at lisa.beilfuss@barrons.com

