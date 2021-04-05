The Data Revolution is Here. Don't Let Your Employees Get Left Behind

Charles Miglietti, CEO and co-founder of Toucan Toco

It’s no secret that right now, we’re living through tumultuous times. From COVID-19 to climate change, and from gender inequality to globalization, we’re facing existential crises that demand big, bold solutions. Increasingly, tech companies are being called on to try to develop those solutions. Automation, big data, and machine learning all have the power to reshape our economy and yield powerful new ways of working, interacting, and collaborating to solve the problems our society now faces.

Still, we can’t simply sit back and wait for AI innovations to deliver the deus-ex-machina interventions that we need — instead, we need to be proactive about ensuring that we’re using advanced data in the best and smartest possible ways, at all levels of our organizations. This isn’t simply about altruistically using data to solve social problems. It’s also about making sure that we’re able to develop the skilled workforces we need to take advantage of new data-driven technologies. If we want to keep our jobs and ensure our organizations remain competitive, we need to adapt quickly to new methods of data-driven decision making.

A 19th century street lamp lighter might have been able to spend their entire career using old tools and technologies before electric lamps finally took over from gas. But digital innovations move far faster. The breakthroughs we’re now witnessing in data and AI will rapidly reshape the way that current professionals do their jobs. Employees that fail to adapt will get left behind — and that’s bad for them, and bad for their employers, too.

No jobs are future-proof

We’ve all seen technology change the way we work. Between 2000 and 2020, the skills needed to succeed in the global labor market changed considerably. From sales people to auto designers, today’s workers need to be tech-savvy and capable of using the Internet and connected digital devices to augment their abilities and deliver value for their employers and their customers.

The next 20 years will prove similarly transformative. Employees who don’t currently use data much in their working lives will find they’re expected to be far more data-savvy in years to come. The reality is that in the digital era, no jobs are future-proof. The only way to protect yourself is to be adaptable, and capable of acquiring the new skill-sets needed for success.

That’s actually a good thing for today’s workers. As the pace of technology and data-driven transformation accelerates, our education system won’t be able to keep up. Existing workers won’t simply be replaced by better-trained youngsters, because anything new graduates learned at school will already be obsolete by the time they enter the job market.

The workers who’ll succeed in the future, in other words, won’t be those who learned data-driven methods and techniques at school. Instead, they’ll be the workers who are resilient, flexible, and adaptable enough to absorb new ways of working, and to treat continuous growth and change as a valued part of their regular working lives.

Autonomy, not micromanagement

What does this mean for employers? Well, finding talented employees won’t be easy. The IT skills gap is already a concern for 80% of executives in North America and 78% of executives worldwide, according to the Global Knowledge 2020 IT Skills and Salary Report. The number of IT decision-makers reporting skills gaps has been increasing since 2015, taking a direct toll on organizations’ ability to meet targets and deliver results.

Just as employees will need to learn flexibility, so employers will need to stop trying to hire for specific skill sets, and instead hire for the ability to learn and grow. But employers will also need to trust workers to take ownership of their growth. As the French economist Nicolas Bouzou says, workers "need autonomy, not time clocks." It’s by supporting employees as they guide their own development that employers will ultimately beat the skill gap and drive lasting success.

That doesn’t mean you should simply throw workers in at the deep end, and expect them to adapt to our new data-driven world without a helping hand. The key to building an empowered and self-actualizing workforce is to give your team the tools they need to bake data into their existing workflows, without requiring them to get a PhD in data science in order to do their jobs.

Consider, for instance, a salesperson who wants to learn to make smarter, more data-enabled decisions. The key to supporting their success isn’t to throw a pile of undifferentiated data at them and expect them to be able to make sense of it. Instead, their organization should come up with an embedded solution that’s baked into the software tools employees are already using, such as a dashboard that can dynamically present key performance indicators and metrics tailored to the salesperson’s specific role, product lines, or clients.

When you get this right, your employees make smarter decisions and work more productively without ever having to crunch numbers or understand the intricacies of the data analysis going on behind the scenes. The result: your data assets are democratized, allowing employees to take ownership of their own growth, and fluidly upskill themselves to maintain their employability even amidst radical transformation of their roles and your organization.

Data without number-crunching

By empowering employees to benefit from data-driven analysis and improve the way they produce, sell, market, and manage the financials, it’s possible for everyone in your organization to actively participate in the digital and data revolutions. That’s good for workers who can adapt instead of being left behind. But it’s also good for organizations, because bringing those workers with you into the data-driven era allows you to benefit from all the expertise and insights they’ve built up along the way.

To solve the big challenges now facing our society, we’ll need data-driven digital solutions. But we’ll also need every bit of creativity and experience that our organizations already possess, and every ounce of human capital we’ve acquired over the years. It’s by streamlining the data experience, and introducing it organically into our existing workflows, that we will be able to unlock the full potential of these extraordinary and transformative technologies.

