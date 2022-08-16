The DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Analysts Have Been Trimming Their Sales Forecasts

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic.

Following the downgrade, the current consensus from DarioHealth's eight analysts is for revenues of US$28m in 2022 which - if met - would reflect a meaningful 11% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are presumed to reduce, shrinking 11% from last year to US$3.12. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$34m and losses of US$3.10 per share in 2022. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also making no real change to the loss per share numbers.

NasdaqCM:DRIO Earnings and Revenue Growth August 16th 2022

The consensus price target fell 9.5% to US$16.59, with the analysts clearly concerned about the weaker revenue outlook and expectation of ongoing losses. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on DarioHealth, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$31.00 and the most bearish at US$8.75 per share. We would probably assign less value to the forecasts in this situation, because such a wide range of estimates could imply that the future of this business is difficult to value accurately. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily on the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that DarioHealth's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2022 expected to display 23% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 31% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.9% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while DarioHealth's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

While analysts did downgrade their revenue estimates, these forecasts still imply revenues will perform better than the wider market. The consensus price target fell measurably, with analysts seemingly not reassured by recent business developments, leading to a lower estimate of DarioHealth's future valuation. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on DarioHealth after today.

