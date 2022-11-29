The Dangers of Proximity Bias

After three years of having employees work from home, companies are finding it hard to lure them back to the office. Enduring a twice-daily commute and having to wear something other than jeans or yoga pants is hardly a draw—and a good percentage of workers are resisting.

But those work-from-home holdouts could be doing more damage to their careers than they realize. Proximity bias is the tendency for employers to give preferential treatment or show favoritism to the employees physically closest to them. And a recent survey of 10,000 workers by Future Forum, a research consortium created by Slack, found more than 40% of executives felt inequities (and potential inequities) between remote and in-person employees was a top concern.

It's a very real threat. A 2021 survey by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) spoke with over 800 supervisors, with two-thirds who oversaw remote workers saying they believed remote workers were more replaceable than onsite workers.

That thinking, from a certain point of view, makes sense. While an in-person coworker is grabbing lunch with the boss or rubbing elbows in the break room, remote workers could be picking their kid up at school or throwing a load of laundry in the dryer.

The potential for problems is even bigger for women and people of color, Future Forum found. Working mothers are more likely to want flexibility than working fathers, according to its data. And Asian/Asian American, Black, and Hispanic knowledge workers prioritize flexible work at higher rates than their white counterparts. That puts whites and males in the office at a disproportionate level, so when proximity bias does become a factor, it happens to the detriment of diversity.

Proximity bias is more about visuals than actual performance. While a remote worker might be significantly more productive, the one who shows up before their manager or stays later could be viewed as having a more dedicated work ethic.

The good news is managers are aware of the risk. And there are strategies that can be employed to overcome, or at least mute, the effects of that prejudice. Here are some of the most effective:

Measure via results – It might seem the most basic of methods, but too many business leaders put stock in subjective indicators when determining things like promotions and raises. And workers who aren’t around to network or when ambitious assignments are handed out can be left behind.

Instead, base decisions on more objective metrics (i.e., conversion rates for salespeople). The result not only levels the playing field between remote and on-site workers, but also between races and genders. Scotiabank, for example, saw the number of women in senior management rise from 18.9% to 31% within four years after it adopted metrics-based approach.

Increase face time, even if it’s virtually – Rather than just meeting with remote workers during quarterly or annual performance reviews, begin frequent low-stakes check-ins to discuss short-term performance goals, revising as necessary and acknowledging the work that has been done. Keeping short-term track of things can give managers a clearer picture of how that worker is performing overall.

Invest in technology – Faulty technology can further hamstring remote workers. A subpar webcam or bad sound can make proximity bias even worse. Have your company invest in quality equipment for these employees and ensure that meetings, on the whole, aren’t optimized for in-person workers at the expense of those who are attending virtually.

Also, use technology evenly throughout the company. Document progress on systems like Basecamp or Asana, so everyone knows where things stand without having to catch up with a long email chain. And if a meeting will include a remote worker, consider having everyone (even those in-office) attend via Zoom, so biases don’t come into play.

They’re small steps, but they can go a long way to ensuring the best workers are appreciated, acknowledged and retained—no matter where they work from.

