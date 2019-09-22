The Dangers Of DCFs For Growth Valuations

“The ignorance of even the best-informed investor about the more remote future is much greater than his knowledge, and he cannot but be influenced to a degree which would seem wildly disproportionate to anyone who really knew the future, and be forced to seek a clue mainly here to trends further ahead.

But if this is true of the best-informed, the vast majority of those who are concerned with the buying and selling of securities know almost nothing whatever about what they are doing. They do not possess even the rudiments of what is required for a valid judgement, and are the prey of hopes and fears easily aroused by transient events and as easily dispelled.”

It is not for nothing that humility is raised to a virtue across all the intellectual traditions of the world. Socrates was the wisest man in Athens, after all, because he knew he knew nothing. One of Will Durant's Lessons of History, written after he spent his life surveying the history of human civilization, was about the necessity for humility in human affairs. Ben Franklin was told to lower his head as he went through doors. IBM’s founder knew he was only smart in spots and had to stay in those spots. And that is not unlike the wisdom of ancient China which advises, when unsure, to stay in the center of the circle.

Presuming to project the shape of the cash flows in the future, when the coupons are yet not visible for inspection, is a fiction that speaks more about the author than it does about the future. The more profitable attitude is to presume that one does not need to know precisely but rather that one's point of view is “about right” with lots of room for error - lots of margin for safety.

Previous Episodes In Our Growth Analysis Series:

Philip Fisher’s Risk Scale (7/28/2019)

Growth Stock Write Up Best Practices (9/2/2019)

PRO+ Exclusive Tech and Growth Coverage:

DocuSign (9/15/2019)

Yext (9/8/2019)

The State of Ad-Tech And The OTT Industry (8/25/2019)

Palo Alto (8/18/2019)

A Cycle In The Data Center Industry? (8/11/2019)

Zoom Communications (8/4/2019)

Nutanix, Part 2 (7/21/2019)

Salesforce (7/14/2019)

Alteryx (6/23/2019)

Arista Networks (6/16/2019)

Alphabet (6/9/2019)

Pure Storage, Part 2 (6/2/2019)

CrowdStrike (5/26/2019)

Square (5/19/2019)

Workday (5/12/2019)

Apple (5/5/2019)

Zscaler (4/28/2019)

MongoDB (4/21/2019)

Grubhub (4/14/2019)

Splunk (4/7/2019)

Booking Holdings (3/31/2019)

Pure Storage (3/22/2019)

Nutanix (3/15/2019)

Please share your comments and suggestions for improvements below. What dangers do you see lurking in DCFs? What is your approach to growth valuation? How do you minimize the risk of forecasting error?

See also Oasis Midstream Partners On Sale: 12% Yield, 14% In 2020, Higher Beyond, With 1.7X Coverage, Big Upside Opportunity on seekingalpha.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.