The CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Share Price Is Up 81% And Shareholders Are Holding On

When you buy and hold a stock for the long term, you definitely want it to provide a positive return. Furthermore, you'd generally like to see the share price rise faster than the market But CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 81% over five years, which is below the market return. The last year has been disappointing, with the stock price down 7.7% in that time.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, CyberOptics managed to grow its earnings per share at 44% a year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 13% over the same period. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:CYBE Earnings Per Share Growth June 2nd 2021

It is of course excellent to see how CyberOptics has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. Take a more thorough look at CyberOptics' financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

CyberOptics shareholders are down 7.7% for the year, but the market itself is up 44%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 13%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. If you would like to research CyberOptics in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

