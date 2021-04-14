The Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Share Price Has Gained 42% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More

There's no doubt that investing in the stock market is a truly brilliant way to build wealth. But if you choose that path, you're going to buy some stocks that fall short of the market. For example, the Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK), share price is up over the last year, but its gain of 42% trails the market return. Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

Given that Cushman & Wakefield didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year Cushman & Wakefield saw its revenue shrink by 10%. The lacklustre gain of 42% over twelve months, is not a bad result given the falling revenue. Generally we're pretty unenthusiastic about loss making stocks that are not growing revenue.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:CWK Earnings and Revenue Growth April 14th 2021

A Different Perspective

We're happy to report that Cushman & Wakefield are up 42% over the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return of around 57%. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

