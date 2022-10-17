The Curious Reason Salesforce Rallied on Monday

What happened

Shares of Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) climbed higher on Monday, rising as much as 4.7%. When the market closed, the stock was still up 3.4%.

There was a broad updraft that fueled gains for a wide assortment of stocks, but the software-as-a-service (SaaS) pioneer gained ground despite a somewhat lukewarm assessment by a Wall Street analyst.

So what

Northland analyst Nehal Chokshi initiated coverage on Salesforce with a market perform (hold) rating, while simultaneously issuing a $150 price target. To give that context, it represents potential gains of just 5% compared to the stock's closing price on Friday.

The analyst dug into the customer relationship management (CRM) specialist and came away with mixed thoughts. Chokshi's analysis led him to conclude that Saleforce's sales and service clouds -- the company's two largest cloud platforms -- have generated six consecutive quarters of 15%+ growth, in constant currency and excluding acquisitions. He attributes this performance to the company's Customer 360 view, which he sees as a "sustainable differentiator."

Unfortunately, Chokshi also likens the company to former high fliers including HP Enterprise, Dell Technologies, IBM, VMware, Cisco Systems, and Oracle -- and the comparison is an unfavorable one. These companies lost their edge by "buying brands rather than technology," which he argues results in "just modestly above market growth rates."

Now what

"Those who don't learn from history are doomed to repeat it," or so the old saying goes. However, to conclude that Salesforce will follow the same path as these erstwhile tech titans might be a bit of a stretch.

Since mid-2018, Salesforce has forked over nearly $50 billion to acquire Slack, Tableau, and MuleSoft, and has expanded their revenues by 1.4 times, 1.5 times, and 6 times, respectively, according to the company's calculations. In fact, the longer the time frame since the acquisition, the more likely sales have grown significantly, which illustrates a fairly successful acquisition strategy.

The analyst's take also ignores the potential within Salesforce's other small but growing cloud offerings -- the marketing and commerce clouds, the data cloud, and the Salesforce platform and other clouds -- each of which has generated notable growth over the past several years.

Given the company's history of market-beating gains, I'd submit it's too soon to count Salesforce out.

10 stocks we like better than Salesforce, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Salesforce, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2022

Danny Vena has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies Inc., and Salesforce, Inc. The Motley Fool recommends VMware. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.