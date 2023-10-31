The Curious Incident of the CAT in the Morning Time

Post-and pre-market moves can be deceptive. Liquidity is low when the market is closed, meaning that very few shares are traded. A stock that typically shows daily volume in the millions may see only a few thousand shares traded overnight, resulting in every move being exaggerated. Usually though, even if exaggerated by a lack of liquidity, post- and pre-market moves at least usually make sense. The reason for them may sometimes take some divining, but there is a reason, and if you can’t work out what it is, you just haven’t looked hard enough.

All the same, sometimes a pre-market move makes no sense no matter how hard you look, and that is the case this morning with Caterpillar's (CAT) reaction to their earnings.

Figure 1: CAT 1-Minute, 1-Day Chart

It started off logically enough. CAT reported a beat on the top and bottom lines, with EPS of $5.52 versus a consensus estimate of $4.75, and revenue of $16.8 billion, up over 12% and in excess of the expected $16.5 billion. The stock, as you would expect, jumped. But then it all went squirrelly: Within minutes, CAT had handed back those gains and moved into negative territory. As I write, just before 8 am, it is nearly 5% below yesterday’s close.

So far, the attempts I have seen to explain why that is happening are not convincing. Articles that were rushed out after the close and that reported gains in the stock have now been amended to report weakness, but most aren’t even attempting at this point to any reason for the reversal. There was no immediate investor call or any extensive commentary that came with the numbers, so if there is a reason, it must be something in those numbers that I, and seemingly everyone else, has missed.

Others, such as this piece at The Street tied themselves in knots trying to explain the inexplicable. The headline says that the drop is down to slowing sales growth, while the body of the piece says that sales were, as mentioned above, up 12% from the same quarter last year, and profits were up a whopping 40%.

I’m sorry, but a slightly conservative, yet still in range forecast for Q4 doesn’t explain a nearly 5% drop in the stock and a roughly 8% turnaround from the initial reaction to the earnings beat, especially given CAT’s history with guidance. They are one of those companies that consistently beats EPS forecasts, suggesting that they consistently guide conservatively. Nor is it a matter of the stock having a big growth premium priced in, which would make any wobble in future growth expectations a big deal. This is not a triple digit multiple type of growth stock: CAT’s forward P/E going into the release was around 12, well below the average for the S&P 500.

I think the only real explanation for what is going on here lies in the longer-term chart:

Figure 2: CAT 1-Day, 1-Year Chart

CAT has been under severe pressure since early September, and has become the poster child for the potential problems of global businesses. There is a growing belief that even if the worst is avoided in America, higher interest rates here will force other countries to follow suit, resulting in a significant global slowdown, if not an actual recession. That macro situation hasn’t changed, regardless of CAT’s Q3 results, and their status as an indicator of sentiment around global growth means that every rally, during or outside of market hours, attracts sellers.

Ultimately, however, the company’s ability to navigate tough times matters. Caterpillar showed last quarter that they have some pricing power and can grow even in a tough environment, and it is that, not volatility in a thin market, that should guide investors. The stock’s path over the next few days will probably be influenced by the Fed’s actions rather than their own earnings, so it may not be advisable to jump in immediately. But if the Fed takes an even slightly more dovish stance tomorrow, fears of a global collapse will fade, and CAT will look like a bargain at these levels.

