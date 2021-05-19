The Culp (NYSE:CULP) Share Price Has Gained 176%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention?

It hasn't been the best quarter for Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 13% in that time. Despite this, the stock is a strong performer over the last year, no doubt about that. During that period, the share price soared a full 176%. So it is important to view the recent reduction in price through that lense. The real question is whether the business is trending in the right direction.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last year Culp saw its earnings per share (EPS) drop below zero. While some may see this as temporary, we're a skeptical bunch, and so we're a little surprised to see the share price go up. We might get a clue to explain the share price move by looking to other metrics.

Revenue was pretty flat year on year, but maybe a closer look at the data can explain the market optimism.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:CULP Earnings and Revenue Growth May 19th 2021

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Culp, it has a TSR of 185% for the last year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Culp shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 185% over one year. That's including the dividend. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 7% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Culp better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Culp has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

