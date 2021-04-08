The Crystal Ball of Film: Changing the Existing Data Paradigm in Film Investment

By Ian LeWinter, President of film.io

Google released a study several years ago titled "Quantifying Movie Magic with Google Search," detailing the correlation between online crowd behavior and box office success. Based on its search algorithm model, Google claimed crowd behavior patterns could predict gross box office success with 94 percent accuracy. Now imagine if 60 years ago MGM Studios investors could know how a film would perform before its release. What about even before the film is produced? Today, they can leverage data—the digital commodity worth its weight in gold, especially to tech giants—to do exactly that.

The 80 percent failure rate is a common statistic touted about the film industry. But it doesn't necessarily have to be this high. It's worth noting that on one hand, film is an art form, created by an individual or team to express an idea and convey that idea to an audience. No matter how receptive the audience might be, though, sentimental value still counts. On the other hand, the film industry is still a money-making machine. Box-office failures may win the hearts of some theater-goers, but hard-hit wallets win the hearts of no one, especially film investors.

Analogous to investing in any other asset, ROI is the objective. Film investors want to know what bandwagon they're jumping onto. And in a digitally transformed world, it should become a lot easier to do this with data.

In the last three decades, data has become increasingly pivotal for film investors in evaluating risk and potential yields. And in the entertainment industry, evaluating consumer behavior and assessing risk is everything. Producers and film investors typically survey fans and focus groups to best assess potential appeal of a film to a larger audience and predict box-office success.

But modern analytics are poised to take a large portion of the guesswork out of the evaluation process and allow analysts to extract highly detailed insights. Inside the data evaluation process, data analysts are needed to formulate metrics to better evaluate a product and find new ways to determine potential audience response. Google's study is an excellent example of just how far we've come in utilizing data and probability principles to predict outcomes.

Google's study on the correlation between its queries and box-office success sheds light on just how valuable and necessary data is in determining whether a film will be a box office hit prior to its release. On the company's own engine, between 2011 and 2012, interest rose by a whopping 56 percent, offering a new avenue for studios to predict the success of a film. At the time, the study revolutionized film box office predictions, but it missed the mark elsewhere.

Google's film-success prediction model is based on search volume. Yet at this point in the process, the film has already been scripted, filmed, and distributed. Essentially, it's already too late, and for an investor the money is already locked in and past the point of return.

Other methodologies, such as surveys and focus groups, similarly, take place after the film has been produced already. So, if anything, these surveys merely result in confirmation-biased data gathering, with forced sampling and arrives at the intended conclusions. These late initiatives only serve to reassure the studios of their investments, but who could blame them? Because late surveying bears far too much political weight in most studios, the efforts transform into "prove that I've made the right decision" type of endeavors.

Instead, the attitude should shift toward "prove to me that I will make the right decision," in which case an investor is shown data of potential before dolling out thousands or millions. Just like investing in regular assets, no accredited investor would buy purely based on sentiment and then later conduct research on whether the asset was a worthwhile venture.

Studios and investors should aim for front-loaded, empirical data gathering before the production process even begins, when the project is merely a concept. Analyzing fan interaction with a project along the entire life cycle of a project to create an entire data field would make a world of difference. Rather than continue on a path of fan-exclusion and confirmation-biased, late-to-the-game data to determine success, investors would be better served with a relevant set of comprehensive metrics to develop more effective predictions.

In a data-rich world that's given us hyper-accurate insights, the film industry is now poised to shed a paradigm that faded decades ago. With continual losses in the box offices globally year in and year out it's time for investors and studios to harness the power of data and use it more effectively.

Ian LeWinter is the Co-Founder and President of Film.io. He has over thirty years of experience in the creative industry, and has managed communications in the technology and entertainment verticals. He previously led branding and promotional initiatives for industry heavyweights including Toshiba, Intuit, Tenet Healthcare and Kyocera. As a founder, Ian developed and implemented strategy for ID, which included the identification, engagement and conversion of key influencers for entertainment industry clientele such as Cox Communications.

