The Cryptocurrency Symposium Will Prepare Advisors in 2024

Cryptocurrency is once again poised to be the financial story of the year. Accordingly, VettaFi will be hosting the Cryptocurrency Symposium on January 12th at 11 am ET.

"Many in the ETF industry have been waiting for a spot bitcoin ETF and one feels imminent. Given the strong run crypto-related investments like the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) had in 2023, we know many advisors are wondering what the outlook is for the asset class in the new year,” said Todd Rosenbluth, head of research at VettaFi. “I'm excited to be joined by so many experts from leading firms like Bitwise, Fidelity, and Galaxy."

Looking at Cryptocurrency in 2024

In 2023, cryptocurrency investments were among the top performers. With a spot ETF possibly on the way, advisors must understand this unique financial product. Moreover, events are likely to unfold quickly, and advisors who are ahead of the gain stand the most to gain from the opportunities available.

Many questions remain around crypto: Where does it fit in a portfolio? Is Bitcoin still the undisputed cryptocurrency king? How do crypto miners fit in? Is the crypto spring a real opportunity? How do you overcome client reluctance toward crypto? The symposium will address all of these issues and more.

Experts Will Lead the Cryptocurrency Symposium

As always, VettaFi will gather the experts and thought leaders of the cryptocurrency space to share their knowledge with participants. Speakers from Bitwise, Galaxy, WisdomTree, VanEck, HIVE, and more will be on hand to talk about the challenges and opportunities in the crypto space.

Registration for the symposium is free.

