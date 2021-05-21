The Crypto Crash Is Here. Here’s Why It’s Time to Buy the Altcoin Dip.

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Let’s talk cryptocurrencies.

The crypto market is wild right now. Absolutely wild. The entire market dropped more than 30% at one point on Wednesday – led by a 50%-plus decline in headline names like Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) – in what was a panic-driven fire sale.

Then, the entire market rebounded by more than 20% on Thursday – led by a 30%-plus rise in names like Ethereum – in what was a furious recovery.

What in the world is happening? The Cryptochasm!

Enter: The Cryptochasm

As many of you know, investment megatrends emerge in two waves.

The first wave is what I like to call the “rising tide.”

Wall Street gets all excited about an upcoming megatrend. Hyped-up investors high on growth adrenaline rush into the space. They buy up anything and everything that is even tangentially related to the megatrend. Every stock in the space gets priced as if it’s going to take over the world.

This creates a rising tide that lifts all boats. During this rising tide, everyone has a lot of fun and makes a lot of money.

Then comes the second wave. I call it the “curation” wave.

In this second wave, early enthusiasm from the first wave moderates. Investors start to get picky. They start to realize that not every company in the space will be a runaway success. They realize that not every stock deserves to be priced for world-domination.

Investors begin curating their investments, separating the wheat from the chaff. They sell the weaker investments. They pile more heavily into the stronger investments.

If the first wave was the fun part, the second wave is the hard part.

The Best Cryptocurrencies to Buy During the Second Wave

You must find the real winners to keep making money – if you don’t, you could lose all of your gains as the rising tide fades.

Right now, the cryptocurrency market is entering the second wave. The market – once high on adrenaline and hype – is now correcting lower, and investors are looking more closely at their investments, doubling down on the strong cryptos and ditching the bad cryptos.

The strong cryptos will rebound from here, then go on to change the world and score early investors enormous gains.

The weak cryptos won’t. They’ll die. And dip-buyers will get burned as those coins plummet to zero

The key now, of course, is to buy the dip in the strong cryptos.

How do you know what qualifies as a strong crypto?

The short answer: You have to do a lot of work.

Forget following Reddit and buying meme coins because “everyone else is doing it.” You have to actually do your homework. You have to dig through the whitepapers, read them end-to-end, understand the technology, talk to experts, and extrapolate financial implications.

It’s a lot of work because cryptos are a complex science, especially for folks new to the industry.

Lucky for you, you don’t actually have to do that… because we’re doing it for you!

We are putting together a team of very qualified cryptocurrency experts who understand blockchain technology at the most granular level, and who are researching cryptos all day, every day.

Bottom Line on Cryptos

The team’s goal? Put together a portfolio of cryptos that aren’t all hype – and will instead, impact the world over the next two decades the same way that Amazon and Alphabet impacted the world over the past two decades.

We aren’t done. The job here is never done. There is so much progress and innovation happening in the crypto world right now that our research is a never-ending evolution…

The key to striking it rich in the crypto market right now is to buy the right cryptocurrencies – the most technologically-advanced cryptocurrencies with the most value-additive applications.

And we are finding a few cryptos that we think – thanks to their technological superiority, clear value-props, and widespread use-cases – will be enormous winners over the next 3, 5, 10-plus years.

My team and I are currently doing the hard work of sorting through these potential cryptocurrencies and highlighting the best ones … the cryptos that will weather the coming cryptocurrency crash and emerge from it ready to soar 10X, 100X, or 1,000X over the next two decades.

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this video.

By uncovering early investments in hypergrowth industries, Luke Lango puts you on the ground-floor of world-changing megatrends. It’s the theme of his premiere technology-focused service, Innovation Investor. To see Luke’s entire lineup of innovative cutting-edge stocks, become a subscriber of Innovation Investor today.

