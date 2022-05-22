The Crypto Crash: What Happened, and Is This a Fresh Opportunity?

By Jeremy Schwartz, CFA

Global Chief Investment Officer

On this week’s episode of the Behind the Markets podcast, Eric Ervin, CEO of Onramp Invest, a crypto-asset technology platform, and Benjamin Dean, Director of Digital Assets at WisdomTree Europe, joined regular host Jeremy Schwartz, Global CIO (Chief Investment Officer) at WisdomTree. They discussed:

Onramp’s completion of a new fundraise, and Ervin discussed the environment for fortifying Onramp’s capital amidst the current drawdown in crypto—a time when venture capitalists are starting to become more cautious. Ervin believes this critical stress test and having to manage a crypto business when capital is sparse will make Onramp leaner but ultimately stronger and able to thrive.

Ervin took over the CEO position two months ago and had the challenging task of managing costs that had become too unwieldy for an early-stage company while also having to complete a sufficient capital raise to bolster capital and runway for the business. With the balance sheet fortified and costs now more properly right-sized, Ervin sees opportunity ahead for the RIAs (Registered Investment Advisors) community.

WisdomTree was an early investor in a prior capital raise since we see Onramp Invest as a useful technology platform that can enable financial advisors to access direct exposure to crypto assets, specifically with strategies designed to track WisdomTree crypto Indexes or blended Model Portfolios of traditional assets and crypto assets.

WisdomTree’s crypto team is building a suite of Indexes to target specific themes within the crypto economy, but the RWM WisdomTree Crypto Index (RTREE) that is currently available to be licensed via Onramp Invest is a broad-based Index representing more than two-thirds of the crypto market capitalization. More information on the Index constituents can be found here.

During the strong bull market in crypto, many advisors felt they missed the large run, and now with a big drawdown, a natural tendency is to hunker down and be cautious. The guests and Jeremy discussed how advisors might want to think about crypto in a portfolio framework, and Ervin outlined a rule of threes that he likes to use as a rough guide for advisors: No more than 3% of a total portfolio No less than a three-year time horizon for evaluating success Dollar-cost average into the ecosystem with 3% of discretionary income Ervin likes rules-based allocation systems instead of more discretionary trades



In this podcast, we discussed the latest events and the de-pegging of the $UST (TerraUSD) algorithmic stablecoin.

Originally published by WisdomTree on May 18, 2022.

