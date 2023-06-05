The Credit People Review | Credit Repair

The Credit People is a credit repair agency with over 20 years of experience helping people dispute and improve their credit scores.

By law, anyone can dispute items in their credit reports. But the dispute process can take a long time, and you must plan your disputes carefully, or you risk lenders intensifying their collection efforts or suing you.

The Credit People does this legwork for you. It takes a hard look at your credit history, identifies issues that are keeping your score down, then gets to work disputing any inaccurately reported items.

Read about its services and pricing in our Credit People review below.

Table of contents

The Credit People Overview

Pros

Straightforward pricing

Low setup fee ($19)

Includes credit score and reports from the three main credit bureaus

Cons

No credit monitoring available

Doesn't offer financial management tools

No extra services or add-ons

Founded in 2001, The Credit People is headquartered in Cottonwood Heights, Utah, and has offices in Chicago, Illinois and Orlando, Florida.

The company’s services are straightforward. Credit People experts study your credit reports to identify errors or incorrect items and dispute these mistakes with the credit reporting agencies.

If the items are indeed incorrect, credit agencies can remove these items from your credit reports, which can help improve your FICO score. The Credit People’s website claims that customers could see an estimated credit score increase between 50 and 100 points.

The company’s pricing is equally straightforward with no hidden fees. The client pays an initial fee of $19 and chooses between a $79 monthly payment for the Standard Plan or a $99 monthly fee for the Premium Plan. A six-month Premium Plan option is also available for a flat fee of $499. Additionally, couples can receive a discount of $20 each by registering together.

The Credit People’s Services

The Credit People focus on analyzing your credit reports to determine whether the information reported by your creditors and lenders is correct. Then, it disputes any incorrectly reported items or accounts that don’t belong to you.

An online account portal allows you to track your progress 24/7, and if you are not satisfied with the service, you can cancel at any time.

What Credit People offers

Online account – Once you sign up, The Credit People gives you 24/7 access to an online account where you’ll be able to see your credit reports and scores, track your progress and receive notifications when your reports have been updated. Clients can also ask questions through their online account.

Credit reports and scores – While other companies pass the responsibility to you, The Credit People provides your credit reports and scores from Experian, Transunion and Equifax for free at the start of the process. This can help you know where you’re starting from and set realistic credit goals.

Unlimited credit disputes – While some credit repair companies set a limit to how many disputes they send out each dispute cycle, The Credit People offers unlimited disputes.

90-day money-back guarantee – For clients who sign up to pay month-to-month, The Credit People offer a 90-day money-back satisfaction guarantee, which is similar to guarantees offered by other companies. However, The Credit People stands out by allowing you to cancel whenever you wish and refunding the fee for the last and first months of service. Customers who purchase the Premium plan for a flat rate have a six-month satisfaction guarantee.

What The Credit People doesn’t offer

Multiple package options – The Credit People only offers one service package. While simplicity can be a good thing, this means the company doesn’t offer the variety of tiers and pricing that competitors do. If you’re looking for premium packages that include features such as score tracking, identity theft protection or personal finance tools, you’ll have to look elsewhere.

Credit monitoring – Although you can track the progress of disputes that The Credit People files on your behalf, the company itself does not offer credit monitoring services. By monitoring your credit reports regularly, you can quickly identify unusual or fraudulent activity and have it corrected before it affects your credit score.

Add-on services – The Credit People does not offer add-on services to help you improve and maintain a good credit score such as cease and desist letters, goodwill intervention letters, financial management tools or debt validation.

The Credit People’s Pricing

Standard Pla Premium Plan Premium Six-Month Plan Price $79 per month $99 per month $499

The Credit People’s Credentials

The Credit People, like all other credit repair companies, is regulated by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), a federal agency created to protect consumers from deceptive, unfair and other abusive practices.

It’s also regulated by the Credit Repair Organizations Act (CROA), a consumer protection law passed by Congress to impede credit repair companies from deceiving or misleading consumers.

Licenses and registrations

We did not find any licenses or registrations for The Credit People.

Awards and certifications

We did not find any awards or certifications for The Credit People.

Regulatory or legal actions

We did not find any government or regulatory actions involving The Credit People in media searches or in the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s databases.

Note that although we try to include accurate, up-to-date information on regulatory and legal actions, we don’t guarantee that this information is complete or fully up-to-date. As always, we recommend you do your own research before making any purchases.

The Credit People’s Accessibility

The Credit People’s services are available nationwide. Customers can contact them by phone and email; unfortunately, the agency doesn’t have a mobile app or an online chat.

It does, however, provide an online account for all customers, so they can see their reports and track their progress.

Availability

The Credit People’s customer support is available by phone or email. Additionally, customers have access to their online account 24/7.

Prospective customers can fill out a form for a free consultation.

Contact Information

You can contact The Credit People by:

Phone: 866-382-3410

Fax: 1-866-361-5721

Email: questions@thecreditpeople.com

Online form: located on the website’s Contact Us page

The company has additional email addresses for comments and feedback: feedback@thecreditpeople.com and investor relations: ir@thecreditpeople.com.

User experience

Most customer complaints involve dissatisfaction with the service because they either do not see progress (after waiting at least three months) or because their credit score decreased after signing up with The Credit People.

Limitations

A limitation to The Credit People’s service is that it fails to offer options such as customized dispute letters, credit monitoring alerts or credit rebuilding counseling, which could help customers improve their credit scores.

Another is its site’s lack of comprehensive information on services and educational resources to help prospective and current customers get acquainted with the process and know what to expect.

The Credit People’s Customer Satisfaction

The Credit People receives mixed reviews online. Some customers complain that the company’s services were not enough to improve their credit scores.

Customer complaints

Even though the Better Business Bureau no longer rates The Credit People, it had 9 customer complaints filed from 2020 to 2023. These complaints showed a pattern of dissatisfaction with the service because customers saw little to no improvements in their credit scores. Other customers explained that they had to dispute credit report items themselves after growing frustrated with The Credit People’s lack of progress.

The Credit People vs. the competition

Before choosing a credit repair company, it’s a good idea to compare the services, fees, guarantees and other features available. Here are two other well-known agencies’ offerings compared to those of The Credit People.

The Credit People Credit Versio Ovation Credit Repair Services offered Free credit reports and unlimited disputes; Premium Plan includes escalated disputes and creditor interventions Monthly credit scores/reports and unlimited disputes Personalized dispute options, case advisors and financial management tools Monthly fees $79 for Standard; $99 for Premium $19.95 for Basic; $29.95 for Premium $79 for Essentials; $109 for Essentials Plus; discounts available Money-back guarantee Yes No No Additional features Before and after credit score comparison Identity theft insurance, credit monitoring and alerts Transunion credit monitoring, recommendation letters from Ovation to potential lenders

The Credit People FAQs

How much does The Credit People charge?

The Credit People charges an upfront fee of $19 and a monthly fee of $79 for its Standard plan and $99 for its Premium Plan. You can also choose a six-month Premium Plan option for $499, which saves you nearly $16 per month. However, the six-month plan could be a risky investment because disputing items from your credit history may take less than six months, and you can't pause or cancel your membership during that time frame. In addition, The Credit People doesn't offer a payment plan for this option.

How does The Credit People's credit repair process work?

The Credit People helps customers who have bad credit or wish to improve their credit score. Once you enroll in a plan, the company begins the credit repair process by obtaining all three of your credit reports, analyzing them to find any incorrectly reported items and disputing those items with creditors.

Can The Credit People remove late payments?

The Credit People will dispute incorrect items in your credit report; however, like any other credit repair agency, it can only dispute negative items such as scams, errors or outdated information. It cannot ask a creditor to remove legitimate information such as late credit card payments, missed student loan payments or charge-offs for delinquent accounts. If this information is accurate and was reported within the seven years established by law, you can't request its removal from your credit report.

How long does it typically take for The Credit People to repair credit?

Every customer's credit history is different, so credit repair can take time. According to The Credit People's website, previous customers have seen results within 60 days and increases to their credit score of 50 to 100 points. However, the process may take longer and you may not see such drastic results if you have deep or complex credit problems.

Are there any specific requirements for using The Credit People's services?

The Credit People's services are available to anyone looking to raise their credit score through dispute resolution. There is no credit score minimum or maximum. As long as you have a Social Security number and a credit report, you qualify for the services offered by The Credit People.

The Credit People works to promote accurate credit reporting as laid out by the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA). The FCRA is a federal law in the United States that promotes the accuracy, fairness and privacy of consumer credit information.

The FCRA also grants you the following rights as a consumer:

1. You have the right to know what is in your file.

2. You are entitled to one free copy of your credit report every 12 months from each nationwide credit bureau.

3. You have the right to dispute incomplete or inaccurate information.

4. You must be told if information in your file has been used against you.

5. You must give your consent for reports to be provided to employers.

6. Access to your information can only be provided to those with a valid need, such as lenders, insurers or landlords.

7. Consumer reporting agencies may not report outdated negative information.

8. Consumer reporting agencies must correct or delete inaccurate, incomplete or unverifiable information.

How we Evaluated The Credit People

We evaluated The Credit People’s services and pricing, and compared these to other credit repair companies. We also considered its site’s user friendliness (how easy it is to find information), as well as customer reviews.

Summary of Money’s The Credit People Review

If your credit score isn’t where you think it should be, you may want to investigate your credit history for errors or outdated information.

Generally, when you apply for new credit, the lower your score is, the higher your interest rate will be. That could cost you more money in the long run than hiring a credit repair service to dispute inaccurate information.

The Credit People offers straightforward services and lower pricing than many of their competitors in the credit repair industry.

It offers a satisfaction guarantee and a flat-rate membership fee of $79 or $99 per month. You can also sign up for a six-month Premium Plan for $499. However, please note that you must pay for the six-month plan upfront, and a six-month commitment may be too long for some people.

Unlike competitors, the company does not offer add-ons or extra services such as identity theft protection.

If you sign up with The Credit People, you’ll receive an analysis of your credit score and credit report, and the agency’s credit experts will dispute any incorrect items they discover. You’ll also have access to an online account where you can track your credit score and the progress of any credit disputes. To compare this company to others in the industry and learn more about these, read our Credit Versio review and Ovation Credit Repair review.

© Copyright 2023 Money Group, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

This article originally appeared on Money.com and may contain affiliate links for which Money receives compensation. Opinions expressed in this article are the author's alone, not those of a third-party entity, and have not been reviewed, approved, or otherwise endorsed. Offers may be subject to change without notice. For more information, read Money’s full disclaimer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.