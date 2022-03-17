The Cracks in Fintech Are Starting to Show

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

This week, news broke that Saudi Arabia may accept Chinese yuan for its oil.

Although this isn’t the first time this discussion has happened between the two nations… it is the most serious discussion to date.

This poses a real threat to the U.S. dollar’s world dominance. And with global conflict increasing, many nations are looking to reshuffle their strategic alignments, which may further threaten the U.S.

According to a Saudi official:

“The dynamics have dramatically changed. The U.S. relationship with the Saudis has changed, China is the world’s biggest crude importer, and they are offering many lucrative incentives to the kingdom… China has been offering everything you could possibly imagine to the kingdom.”

Considering the current state of geopolitics, there is one question that investors must start asking themselves:

If you had to hold one currency for the next 10 years, what would it be?

In today’s Digest, we’re going to talk about the future of currency and financial transactions. Most important, we’ll cover what you need to know before investing a portion of your private portfolio in this sector.

But first…

The Search for the Perfect Currency

For argument’s sake, let’s narrow the selection down to three categories, with some pros and cons of each:

Fiat currencies (U.S. dollar, euro, pound, yuan, etc.)

Pros: Easy to exchange, can physically hold, widely accepted

Easy to exchange, can physically hold, widely accepted Cons: Central bank controlled, inflate away in value over time, as strong as the government that backs them

Precious metal coins (gold and silver coins)

Pros: Have consistently held value for thousands of years, can physically hold, globally recognized store of value

Have consistently held value for thousands of years, can physically hold, globally recognized store of value Cons: Not easily exchangeable, difficult to transport large quantities, must physically store in an extremely safe location

Crypto currencies (Bitcoin (BTC-USD), Ethereum (ETH-USD), etc.)

Pros: Not controlled by a central authority, easy to store, can send anywhere

Not controlled by a central authority, easy to store, can send anywhere Cons: Not widely accepted (yet), expensive transaction fees known as gas fees, volatile

This, of course, is an extremely simplified list. There are a lot of important details that I didn’t include, and there are a lot of ifs, ands, and buts…

However, the point is, there is no perfect currency to hold for the next 10 years.

Instead, it’s best to hold a basket of currencies, to diversify your holdings and ensure that you hedge your bets…

But that’s much easier said than done. Unless you’re a professional currency trader, it’s far too difficult (and time consuming) to constantly be adjusting your currency holdings to best maintain your wealth.

To complicate things further, consumers are changing how they actually spend their money.

Yes, they are still buying the same stuff (food, clothes, shelter, etc.). But how they make those transactions has changed.

The Big Shift in the Financial World

Well over 50% of the world’s largest economies prefer to make cashless transactions. For the consumer and the seller, it makes things much more efficient. (Of course, governments love this too, as they can impose taxations much more effectively. But that’s a whole ‘nother topic!)

That’s why one of the hottest venture capital sectors of the past couple of years has been in the world of fintech.

I’ve talked about this several times before… and I’ve mentioned how this funding trend is starting to concern me:

“One area of particular concern, for me, is the fintech sector. One out of every three new privately held startups that became a unicorn (valued at $1 billion or more) in 2021 was fintech related.

“Worldwide, nearly 50 new fintech companies entered the unicorn club.

“That’s right. Dozens of brand-new fintech companies (many of which are barely generating revenue) are valued at over $1 billion.”

Despite my concerns, the fintech market has been pushing ahead.

Four New Fintech Deals — Should You Invest?

This past week, four new fintech deals were announced. The last one on the list is something we should all take notice of…

Stax, based out of Orlando, Florida, just raised $245 million. “Stax is the only all-in-one platform of scalable business tech to manage financials, payments, invoicing, inventory, sales data, customers—whatever it takes to run your business.” This new funding round allows the startup to enter the unicorn club, with a $1 billion valuation.

Marlette Funding just raised $225 million in series E funding. This brings the total funding up to more than $2 billion. The company is better known for owning “Best Egg,” a personal finance website providing personal loans, credit card advice, and general financial health information.

Edly, which is a student loan fintech platform that offers financing based on income, raised $175 million. Based in New York, the company was founded in 2019.

…And last, but not least…

Acorns, based out of Irvine, California, the company raised $300 million in their series F. But there is more to this story…

Acorns was scheduled to go public through a SPAC in 2021 at a valuation of $2.2 billion. This would have been a huge win for early investors, who have been backing the company since 2012, with over $500 million invested.

However, that SPAC deal fell apart and the company has remained private through this new round of funding — with a valuation lower than last year’s SPAC attempt.

This is almost identical to what’s called a “down round.” A down round is when a company offers additional equity at a lower price than it has in the past. This is normally done when a company was previously overvalued.

Although Acorns’ SPAC never happened, investors were expecting to have an exit on their investment at a $2.2 billion valuation. Now, the company is raising money at a lower valuation….

And it’s a sign that Acorns may be losing a bit of momentum.

Will that start to show in other parts of the fintech world? Time will tell…

For now, buyer beware.

Yes, fintech is a big part of our future… but right now, many of these deals are looking overvalued.

In my opinion, participating in most mid- to late-stage funding rounds of private fintech companies is a risky move right now. Tread with caution.

