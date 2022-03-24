The Covid effect: Sheds, Hong Kong, Conferences: podcast

Markets

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The pandemic continues to shape business and policy around the world. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists debate a possible 21 bln euro bid for city-centre warehouses, the relaxing of restrictions in Hong Kong, and a recent conflab of M&A advisers in New Orleans.

Listen to the podcast https://shows.acast.com/viewsroom/episodes/the-covid-effect-sheds-hong-kong-conferences

Follow @aimeedonnellan https://twitter.com/aimeedonnellan, @peter_tl https://twitter.com/peter_tl on Twitter

(Editing by Oliver Taslic)

