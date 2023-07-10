News & Insights

Personal Finance

The County With the Most Affordable Real Estate in Every State

July 10, 2023 — 08:02 am EDT

Written by J. David Herman for GOBankingRates ->

Ever wonder how low you could go pricewise for a home in your state?

I'm a Real Estate Agent: Here Are the 6 Cities Where You Should Avoid Buying a Home This Summer
Learn: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Leveraging the most recent data from Zillow (May 2023), GOBankingRates has compiled a state-by-state list of counties where real estate is the least expensive on average. The study includes both the least expensive county and the least expensive county that is part of a Metro Statistical Area (MSA). For some states, this is the same county.

County figures represent the average cost of a home.

Here's a rundown in alphabetical order.

Selma-Alabama-iStock-182733749

Alabama

  • County with least expensive real estate: Dallas County, $64,592
  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Selma): Dallas County, $64,592
  • Overall state home value: $211,280

I'm a Real Estate Agent: Buy Real Estate in These 10 Cities To Be Rich in 10 Years
I'm a Real Estate Agent: Here Are 8 Renovations Buyers Want the Most in 2023

Fairbanks-Alaska

Alaska

  • County with least expensive real estate: North Slope Borough, $203,035
  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Fairbanks): Fairbanks North Star Borough, $298,769
  • Overall state home value: $363,593

See Why: More Americans Can Afford To Buy a Home in These 20 Cities

Greenlee-County-Arizona-iStock-983776022

Arizona

  • County with least expensive real estate: Greenlee County, $116,257
  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Sierra Vista-Douglas): Cochise County, $238,603
  • Overall state home value: $423,694
Helena-Arkansas-iStock-1152454409

Arkansas

  • County with least expensive real estate: Phillips County, $33,713
  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Helena-West Helena): Phillips County, $33,713
  • Overall state home value: $185,569
Editorial April 3, 2019: Hall of Justice court house in rural Alturas, California, USA - Image.

California

  • County with least expensive real estate: Modoc County, $188,723
  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Susanville): Lassen County, $234,585
  • Overall state home value: $754,949
Buena-Vista_Colorado_iStock-1315663750

Colorado

  • County with least expensive real estate: Bent County, $116,478
  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Sterling): Logan County, $256,123
  • Overall state home value: $562,024

Pictured: Buena Vista, Colorado

Aerial View of a Houses near Manchester Connecticut.

Connecticut

  • County with least expensive real estate: Windham County, $314,058
  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Worcester): Windham County, $314,058
  • Overall state home value: $398,505

Pictured: Manchester, Connecticut

Find Out: How To Avoid Paying Taxes When You Sell Your House

Delaware: Dover

Delaware

  • County with least expensive real estate: Kent County, $340,610
  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Dover): Kent County, $340,610
  • Overall state home value: $373,034
Drone angle view of Florida State Capitol with the city skyline.

Florida

  • County with least expensive real estate: Holmes County, $158,210
  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Tallahassee): Gadsden County, $183,889
  • Overall state home value: $405,274
Columbus Georgia

Georgia

  • County with least expensive real estate: Stewart County, $58,458
  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Columbus): Stewart County, $58,458
  • Overall state home value: $319,128
house in Hilo Hawaii

Hawaii

  • County with least expensive real estate: Hawaii County, $553,976
  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Hilo): Hawaii County, $553,976
  • Overall state home value: $964,786
Pocatello, Idaho, USA Aug.

Idaho

  • County with least expensive real estate: Lewis County, $257,214
  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Pocatello): Power County, $283,130
  • Overall state home value: $449,201

See: 5 Expensive Renovations Homeowners Always Regret

Welcome to Illinois Sign stock photo

Illinois

  • County with least expensive real estate: Alexander County, $32,882
  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Cape Girardeau): Alexander County, $32,882
  • Overall state home value: $251,917
Terre Haute historic downtown.

Indiana

  • County with least expensive real estate: Vermillion County, $116,907
  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Terre Haute): Vermillion County, $116,907
  • Overall state home value: $232,982
Pocahontas-County-Iowa-iStock-506755650

Iowa

  • County with least expensive real estate: Pocahontas County, $94,334
  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Fort Madison-Keokuk): Lee County, $115,072
  • Overall state home value: $213,205
Edwards-County-Kansas-iStock-1035659026

Kansas

  • County with least expensive real estate: Edwards County, $70,010
  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Parsons): Labette County, $84,504
  • Overall state home value: $223,149
Lexington-Kentucky

Kentucky

  • County with least expensive real estate: Harlan County, $66,965
  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Middlesborough): Bell County, $75,307
  • Overall state home value: $197,682

Pictured: Lexington, Kentucky

Find: 15 Cities Where Houses Are the Best Bargains Right Now

Aerial view of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Louisiana

  • County with least expensive real estate: Claiborne Parish, $40,991
  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Minden): Webster Parish, $70,576
  • Overall state home value: $189,222

Pictured: Baton Rouge, La.

Historic Blocks at Main Street in downtown Bangor, Maine, USA.

Maine

  • County with least expensive real estate: Aroostook County, $166,951
  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Bangor): Penobscot County, $251,707
  • Overall state home value: $369,280
Garrett-Maryland

Maryland

  • County with least expensive real estate: Allegany County, $134,120
  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Cumberland): Allegany County, $134,120
  • Overall state home value: $410,731
Springfield is a city in Western Massachusetts in the Pioneer Valley region.

Massachusetts

  • County with least expensive real estate: Hampden County, $311,518
  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Springfield): Hampden County, $311,518
  • Overall state home value: $599,969
Lansing, United States - May 24, 2014 - The Michigan State Capitol as viewed from within Downtown Lansing, with trees, plants, office buildings, and pedestrians and cars and a driver in the foreground, and a blue sky with clouds in the background.

Michigan

  • County with least expensive real estate: Luce County, $78,399
  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Houghton): Houghton County, $128,100
  • Overall state home value: $226,907

Pictured: Lansing, Mich.

Housing Market 2023: Prices Are Now So High That Banks Are Losing Money on Mortgages

Welcome-Minnesota-iStock-508789795

Minnesota

  • County with least expensive real estate: Kittson County, $105,091
  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Albert Lea): Freeborn County, $173,606
  • Overall state home value: $331,860
Greenville-Miss-iStock-1054808180

Mississippi

  • County with least expensive real estate: Washington County, $53,091
  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Greenville): Washington County, $53,091
  • Overall state home value: $168,513
Missouri-welcome-iStock-517610926

Missouri

  • County with least expensive real estate: Grundy County, $63,257
  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Kennett): Dunklin County, $71,319
  • Overall state home value: $239,561
Montana

Montana

  • County with least expensive real estate: Prairie County, $149,711
  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Butte-Silver Bow): Silver Bow County, $270,015
  • Overall state home value: $454,418
Columbus Nebraska

Nebraska

  • County with least expensive real estate: Boyd County, $90,952
  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Sioux City): Dixon County, $161,883
  • Overall state home value: $254,095

Pictured: Columbus, Nebraska

See: Why Retirees Are Expected To Sell Their Homes in These 10 Cities

Elko, Nevada, USA - April 25, 2019: Daytime view of the Chilton Centennial Tower located in the heart of Elko on Seventh Street between Railroad and Commercial streets.

Nevada

  • County with least expensive real estate: Mineral County, $104,924
  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Elko): Eureka County, $128,242
  • Overall state home value: $430,483
Berlin-New-Hampshire

New Hampshire

  • County with least expensive real estate: Coos County, $231,710
  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Berlin): Coos County, $231,710
  • Overall state home value: $465,527
NEW YORK CITY - September 3: Charging Bull sculpture with people on September 3, 2015 in New York City.

New Jersey

  • County with least expensive real estate: Cumberland County, $217,314
  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Vineland-Bridgeton): Cumberland County, $217,314
  • Overall state home value: $481,873
Welcome to New Mexico road sign just across the Texas state line.

New Mexico

  • County with least expensive real estate: De Baca County, $71,278
  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Deming): Luna County, $121,701
  • Overall state home value: $289,594
Welcome-New-York-iStock-172710364

New York

  • County with least expensive real estate: Allegany County, $112,489
  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Ogdensburg-Massena): Saint Lawrence County, $127,917
  • Overall state home value: $411,285

Discover: 10 Places To Live Abroad So Cheap You Could Quit Your Job

Downtown Asheville, North Carolina at Grove Arcade.

North Carolina

  • County with least expensive real estate: Bertie County, $41,794
  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Roanoke Rapids): Halifax County, $85,467
  • Overall state home value: $325,573

Pictured: Asheville, N.C.

Minot North Dakota

North Dakota

  • County with least expensive real estate: Sheridan County, $78,124
  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Minot): McHenry County, $110,029
  • Overall state home value: $253,452
Toledo Ohio skyliine

Ohio

  • County with least expensive real estate: Meigs County, $84,847
  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Portsmouth): Scioto County, $118,091
  • Overall state home value: $218,045

Pictured: Toledo, Ohio

US Route 66, Oklahoma - July 7, 2014: Oklahoma Route 66 Sign along the historic Route 66 in the State of Oklahoma, USA.

Oklahoma

  • County with least expensive real estate: Harmon County, $42,900
  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Lawton): Cotton County, $95,494
  • Overall state home value: $199,381
Corvallis Oregon

Oregon

  • County with least expensive real estate: Lake County, $179,774
  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Ontario): Malheur County, $278,514
  • Overall state home value: $506,336

Pictured: Corvallis, Oregon

I'm a Real Estate Agent: Here Are 8 Renovations Buyers Want the Most in 2023

Harrisburg, Pa.

Pennsylvania

  • County with least expensive real estate: Cameron County, $54,263
  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Bradford): McKean County, $78,521
  • Overall state home value: $255,067

Pictured: Harrisburg, Pa.

Kent-County-Rhode-Island-iStock-500541882

Rhode Island

  • County with least expensive real estate: Kent County, $380,028
  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Providence-Warwick): Kent County, $380,028
  • Overall state home value: $438,700
Map of South Carolina State.

South Carolina

  • County with least expensive real estate: Dillon County, $53,035
  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Bennettsville): Marlboro County, $63,440
  • Overall state home value: $285,053
Rapid City is the second most populous city in South Dakota and the county seat of Pennington County.

South Dakota

  • County with least expensive real estate: Jackson County, $106,734
  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Huron): Jerauld County, $182,527
  • Overall state home value: $293,260

Pictured: Rapid City, S.D.

Tennessee welcomes you sign at he state border.

Tennessee

  • County with least expensive real estate: Lake County, $74,540
  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Union City): Obion County, $124,511
  • Overall state home value: $303,297

Boomers Prefer To Retire Abroad: Top 5 Places To Retire Outside of the US

El Paso, Texas stock photo

Texas

  • County with least expensive real estate: Hardeman County, $39,134
  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Alice): Duval County, $53,866
  • Overall state home value: $304,261

Pictured: El Paso, Texas

Utah-welcome-iStock-507123829

Utah

  • County with least expensive real estate: Carbon County, $247,027
  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Price): Carbon County, $247,027
  • Overall state home value: $529,447
Vermont-freeway-sign-iStock-1252188979

Vermont

  • County with least expensive real estate: Essex County, $197,160
  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Rutland): Rutland County, $269,421
  • Overall state home value: $347,442
Rooftop view of homes in Norfolk, Virginia

Virginia

  • County with least expensive real estate: Lee County, $79,387
  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Martinsville): Martinsville County, $85,399
  • Overall state home value: $376,985

Pictured: Norfolk, Va.

Washington-welcome-iStock-1021333836

Washington

  • County with least expensive real estate: Garfield County, $214,495
  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Lewiston): Asotin County, $291,068
  • Overall state home value: $594,948

I'm a Financial Planning Expert: 6 Worst Purchases To Make in an Economic Downturn

View of the downtown area of Morgantown WV and campus of West Virginia University.

West Virginia

  • County with least expensive real estate: McDowell County, $25,303
  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Charleston): Boone County, $83,854
  • Overall state home value: $154,717

Pictured: Morgantown, W.Va.

Baraboo in Sauk County, Wisconsin.

Wisconsin

  • County with least expensive real estate: Florence County, $141,106
  • County with the least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Iron Mountain): Florence County, $141,106
  • Overall state home value: $278,933

Pictured: Baraboo, Wis.

Welcome to Wyoming sign stock photo

Wyoming

  • County with least expensive real estate: Carbon County, $212,995
  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Gillette): Weston County, $228,856
  • Overall state home value: $332,501

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates found the cheapest counties to buy a home using Zillow's May 2023 data. For each state, GOBankingRates found (1) the cheapest county in terms of May 2023 Home Value and (2) the cheapest county within a recognized Metro Statistical Area (MSA). All data was collected and is up to date as of July 7, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The County With the Most Affordable Real Estate in Every State

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.