The County With the Most Affordable Real Estate in Every State

Leveraging the most recent data from Zillow (May 2023), GOBankingRates has compiled a state-by-state list of counties where real estate is the least expensive on average. The study includes both the least expensive county and the least expensive county that is part of a Metro Statistical Area (MSA). For some states, this is the same county.
County figures represent the average cost of a home.
Here's a rundown in alphabetical order.
Alabama
- County with least expensive real estate: Dallas County, $64,592
- County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Selma): Dallas County, $64,592
- Overall state home value: $211,280
Alaska
- County with least expensive real estate: North Slope Borough, $203,035
- County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Fairbanks): Fairbanks North Star Borough, $298,769
- Overall state home value: $363,593
Arizona
- County with least expensive real estate: Greenlee County, $116,257
- County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Sierra Vista-Douglas): Cochise County, $238,603
- Overall state home value: $423,694
Arkansas
- County with least expensive real estate: Phillips County, $33,713
- County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Helena-West Helena): Phillips County, $33,713
- Overall state home value: $185,569
California
- County with least expensive real estate: Modoc County, $188,723
- County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Susanville): Lassen County, $234,585
- Overall state home value: $754,949
Colorado
- County with least expensive real estate: Bent County, $116,478
- County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Sterling): Logan County, $256,123
- Overall state home value: $562,024
Pictured: Buena Vista, Colorado
Connecticut
- County with least expensive real estate: Windham County, $314,058
- County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Worcester): Windham County, $314,058
- Overall state home value: $398,505
Pictured: Manchester, Connecticut
Delaware
- County with least expensive real estate: Kent County, $340,610
- County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Dover): Kent County, $340,610
- Overall state home value: $373,034
Florida
- County with least expensive real estate: Holmes County, $158,210
- County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Tallahassee): Gadsden County, $183,889
- Overall state home value: $405,274
Georgia
- County with least expensive real estate: Stewart County, $58,458
- County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Columbus): Stewart County, $58,458
- Overall state home value: $319,128
Hawaii
- County with least expensive real estate: Hawaii County, $553,976
- County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Hilo): Hawaii County, $553,976
- Overall state home value: $964,786
Idaho
- County with least expensive real estate: Lewis County, $257,214
- County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Pocatello): Power County, $283,130
- Overall state home value: $449,201
Illinois
- County with least expensive real estate: Alexander County, $32,882
- County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Cape Girardeau): Alexander County, $32,882
- Overall state home value: $251,917
Indiana
- County with least expensive real estate: Vermillion County, $116,907
- County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Terre Haute): Vermillion County, $116,907
- Overall state home value: $232,982
Iowa
- County with least expensive real estate: Pocahontas County, $94,334
- County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Fort Madison-Keokuk): Lee County, $115,072
- Overall state home value: $213,205
Kansas
- County with least expensive real estate: Edwards County, $70,010
- County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Parsons): Labette County, $84,504
- Overall state home value: $223,149
Kentucky
- County with least expensive real estate: Harlan County, $66,965
- County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Middlesborough): Bell County, $75,307
- Overall state home value: $197,682
Pictured: Lexington, Kentucky
Louisiana
- County with least expensive real estate: Claiborne Parish, $40,991
- County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Minden): Webster Parish, $70,576
- Overall state home value: $189,222
Pictured: Baton Rouge, La.
Maine
- County with least expensive real estate: Aroostook County, $166,951
- County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Bangor): Penobscot County, $251,707
- Overall state home value: $369,280
Maryland
- County with least expensive real estate: Allegany County, $134,120
- County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Cumberland): Allegany County, $134,120
- Overall state home value: $410,731
Massachusetts
- County with least expensive real estate: Hampden County, $311,518
- County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Springfield): Hampden County, $311,518
- Overall state home value: $599,969
Michigan
- County with least expensive real estate: Luce County, $78,399
- County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Houghton): Houghton County, $128,100
- Overall state home value: $226,907
Pictured: Lansing, Mich.
Minnesota
- County with least expensive real estate: Kittson County, $105,091
- County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Albert Lea): Freeborn County, $173,606
- Overall state home value: $331,860
Mississippi
- County with least expensive real estate: Washington County, $53,091
- County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Greenville): Washington County, $53,091
- Overall state home value: $168,513
Missouri
- County with least expensive real estate: Grundy County, $63,257
- County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Kennett): Dunklin County, $71,319
- Overall state home value: $239,561
Montana
- County with least expensive real estate: Prairie County, $149,711
- County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Butte-Silver Bow): Silver Bow County, $270,015
- Overall state home value: $454,418
Nebraska
- County with least expensive real estate: Boyd County, $90,952
- County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Sioux City): Dixon County, $161,883
- Overall state home value: $254,095
Pictured: Columbus, Nebraska
Nevada
- County with least expensive real estate: Mineral County, $104,924
- County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Elko): Eureka County, $128,242
- Overall state home value: $430,483
New Hampshire
- County with least expensive real estate: Coos County, $231,710
- County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Berlin): Coos County, $231,710
- Overall state home value: $465,527
New Jersey
- County with least expensive real estate: Cumberland County, $217,314
- County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Vineland-Bridgeton): Cumberland County, $217,314
- Overall state home value: $481,873
New Mexico
- County with least expensive real estate: De Baca County, $71,278
- County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Deming): Luna County, $121,701
- Overall state home value: $289,594
New York
- County with least expensive real estate: Allegany County, $112,489
- County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Ogdensburg-Massena): Saint Lawrence County, $127,917
- Overall state home value: $411,285
North Carolina
- County with least expensive real estate: Bertie County, $41,794
- County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Roanoke Rapids): Halifax County, $85,467
- Overall state home value: $325,573
Pictured: Asheville, N.C.
North Dakota
- County with least expensive real estate: Sheridan County, $78,124
- County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Minot): McHenry County, $110,029
- Overall state home value: $253,452
Ohio
- County with least expensive real estate: Meigs County, $84,847
- County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Portsmouth): Scioto County, $118,091
- Overall state home value: $218,045
Pictured: Toledo, Ohio
Oklahoma
- County with least expensive real estate: Harmon County, $42,900
- County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Lawton): Cotton County, $95,494
- Overall state home value: $199,381
Oregon
- County with least expensive real estate: Lake County, $179,774
- County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Ontario): Malheur County, $278,514
- Overall state home value: $506,336
Pictured: Corvallis, Oregon
Pennsylvania
- County with least expensive real estate: Cameron County, $54,263
- County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Bradford): McKean County, $78,521
- Overall state home value: $255,067
Pictured: Harrisburg, Pa.
Rhode Island
- County with least expensive real estate: Kent County, $380,028
- County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Providence-Warwick): Kent County, $380,028
- Overall state home value: $438,700
South Carolina
- County with least expensive real estate: Dillon County, $53,035
- County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Bennettsville): Marlboro County, $63,440
- Overall state home value: $285,053
South Dakota
- County with least expensive real estate: Jackson County, $106,734
- County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Huron): Jerauld County, $182,527
- Overall state home value: $293,260
Pictured: Rapid City, S.D.
Tennessee
- County with least expensive real estate: Lake County, $74,540
- County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Union City): Obion County, $124,511
- Overall state home value: $303,297
Texas
- County with least expensive real estate: Hardeman County, $39,134
- County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Alice): Duval County, $53,866
- Overall state home value: $304,261
Pictured: El Paso, Texas
Utah
- County with least expensive real estate: Carbon County, $247,027
- County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Price): Carbon County, $247,027
- Overall state home value: $529,447
Vermont
- County with least expensive real estate: Essex County, $197,160
- County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Rutland): Rutland County, $269,421
- Overall state home value: $347,442
Virginia
- County with least expensive real estate: Lee County, $79,387
- County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Martinsville): Martinsville County, $85,399
- Overall state home value: $376,985
Pictured: Norfolk, Va.
Washington
- County with least expensive real estate: Garfield County, $214,495
- County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Lewiston): Asotin County, $291,068
- Overall state home value: $594,948
West Virginia
- County with least expensive real estate: McDowell County, $25,303
- County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Charleston): Boone County, $83,854
- Overall state home value: $154,717
Pictured: Morgantown, W.Va.
Wisconsin
- County with least expensive real estate: Florence County, $141,106
- County with the least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Iron Mountain): Florence County, $141,106
- Overall state home value: $278,933
Pictured: Baraboo, Wis.
Wyoming
- County with least expensive real estate: Carbon County, $212,995
- County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Gillette): Weston County, $228,856
- Overall state home value: $332,501
Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates found the cheapest counties to buy a home using Zillow's May 2023 data. For each state, GOBankingRates found (1) the cheapest county in terms of May 2023 Home Value and (2) the cheapest county within a recognized Metro Statistical Area (MSA). All data was collected and is up to date as of July 7, 2023.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The County With the Most Affordable Real Estate in Every State
