The County With the Most Affordable Real Estate in Every State

Ever wonder how low you could go pricewise for a home in your state?

I'm a Real Estate Agent: Here Are the 6 Cities Where You Should Avoid Buying a Home This Summer

Learn: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Leveraging the most recent data from Zillow (May 2023), GOBankingRates has compiled a state-by-state list of counties where real estate is the least expensive on average. The study includes both the least expensive county and the least expensive county that is part of a Metro Statistical Area (MSA). For some states, this is the same county.

County figures represent the average cost of a home.

Here's a rundown in alphabetical order.

Alabama

County with least expensive real estate: Dallas County, $64,592

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Selma): Dallas County, $64,592

Overall state home value: $211,280

I'm a Real Estate Agent: Buy Real Estate in These 10 Cities To Be Rich in 10 Years

I'm a Real Estate Agent: Here Are 8 Renovations Buyers Want the Most in 2023

Alaska

County with least expensive real estate: North Slope Borough, $203,035

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Fairbanks): Fairbanks North Star Borough, $298,769

Overall state home value: $363,593

See Why: More Americans Can Afford To Buy a Home in These 20 Cities

Arizona

County with least expensive real estate: Greenlee County, $116,257

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Sierra Vista-Douglas): Cochise County, $238,603

Overall state home value: $423,694

Arkansas

County with least expensive real estate: Phillips County, $33,713

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Helena-West Helena): Phillips County, $33,713

Overall state home value: $185,569

California

County with least expensive real estate: Modoc County, $188,723

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Susanville): Lassen County, $234,585

Overall state home value: $754,949

Colorado

County with least expensive real estate: Bent County, $116,478

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Sterling): Logan County, $256,123

Overall state home value: $562,024

Pictured: Buena Vista, Colorado

Connecticut

County with least expensive real estate: Windham County, $314,058

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Worcester): Windham County, $314,058

Overall state home value: $398,505

Pictured: Manchester, Connecticut

Find Out: How To Avoid Paying Taxes When You Sell Your House

Delaware

County with least expensive real estate: Kent County, $340,610

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Dover): Kent County, $340,610

Overall state home value: $373,034

Florida

County with least expensive real estate: Holmes County, $158,210

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Tallahassee): Gadsden County, $183,889

Overall state home value: $405,274

Georgia

County with least expensive real estate: Stewart County, $58,458

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Columbus): Stewart County, $58,458

Overall state home value: $319,128

Hawaii

County with least expensive real estate: Hawaii County, $553,976

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Hilo): Hawaii County, $553,976

Overall state home value: $964,786

Idaho

County with least expensive real estate: Lewis County, $257,214

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Pocatello): Power County, $283,130

Overall state home value: $449,201

See: 5 Expensive Renovations Homeowners Always Regret

Illinois

County with least expensive real estate: Alexander County, $32,882

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Cape Girardeau): Alexander County, $32,882

Overall state home value: $251,917

Indiana

County with least expensive real estate: Vermillion County, $116,907

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Terre Haute): Vermillion County, $116,907

Overall state home value: $232,982

Iowa

County with least expensive real estate: Pocahontas County, $94,334

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Fort Madison-Keokuk): Lee County, $115,072

Overall state home value: $213,205

Kansas

County with least expensive real estate: Edwards County, $70,010

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Parsons): Labette County, $84,504

Overall state home value: $223,149

Kentucky

County with least expensive real estate: Harlan County, $66,965

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Middlesborough): Bell County, $75,307

Overall state home value: $197,682

Pictured: Lexington, Kentucky

Find: 15 Cities Where Houses Are the Best Bargains Right Now

Louisiana

County with least expensive real estate: Claiborne Parish, $40,991

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Minden): Webster Parish, $70,576

Overall state home value: $189,222

Pictured: Baton Rouge, La.

Maine

County with least expensive real estate: Aroostook County, $166,951

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Bangor): Penobscot County, $251,707

Overall state home value: $369,280

Maryland

County with least expensive real estate: Allegany County, $134,120

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Cumberland): Allegany County, $134,120

Overall state home value: $410,731

Massachusetts

County with least expensive real estate: Hampden County, $311,518

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Springfield): Hampden County, $311,518

Overall state home value: $599,969

Michigan

County with least expensive real estate: Luce County, $78,399

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Houghton): Houghton County, $128,100

Overall state home value: $226,907

Pictured: Lansing, Mich.

Housing Market 2023: Prices Are Now So High That Banks Are Losing Money on Mortgages

Minnesota

County with least expensive real estate: Kittson County, $105,091

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Albert Lea): Freeborn County, $173,606

Overall state home value: $331,860

Mississippi

County with least expensive real estate: Washington County, $53,091

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Greenville): Washington County, $53,091

Overall state home value: $168,513

Missouri

County with least expensive real estate: Grundy County, $63,257

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Kennett): Dunklin County, $71,319

Overall state home value: $239,561

Montana

County with least expensive real estate: Prairie County, $149,711

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Butte-Silver Bow): Silver Bow County, $270,015

Overall state home value: $454,418

Nebraska

County with least expensive real estate: Boyd County, $90,952

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Sioux City): Dixon County, $161,883

Overall state home value: $254,095

Pictured: Columbus, Nebraska

See: Why Retirees Are Expected To Sell Their Homes in These 10 Cities

Nevada

County with least expensive real estate: Mineral County, $104,924

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Elko): Eureka County, $128,242

Overall state home value: $430,483

New Hampshire

County with least expensive real estate: Coos County, $231,710

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Berlin): Coos County, $231,710

Overall state home value: $465,527

New Jersey

County with least expensive real estate: Cumberland County, $217,314

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Vineland-Bridgeton): Cumberland County, $217,314

Overall state home value: $481,873

New Mexico

County with least expensive real estate: De Baca County, $71,278

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Deming): Luna County, $121,701

Overall state home value: $289,594

New York

County with least expensive real estate: Allegany County, $112,489

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Ogdensburg-Massena): Saint Lawrence County, $127,917

Overall state home value: $411,285

Discover: 10 Places To Live Abroad So Cheap You Could Quit Your Job

North Carolina

County with least expensive real estate: Bertie County, $41,794

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Roanoke Rapids): Halifax County, $85,467

Overall state home value: $325,573

Pictured: Asheville, N.C.

North Dakota

County with least expensive real estate: Sheridan County, $78,124

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Minot): McHenry County, $110,029

Overall state home value: $253,452

Ohio

County with least expensive real estate: Meigs County, $84,847

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Portsmouth): Scioto County, $118,091

Overall state home value: $218,045

Pictured: Toledo, Ohio

Oklahoma

County with least expensive real estate: Harmon County, $42,900

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Lawton): Cotton County, $95,494

Overall state home value: $199,381

Oregon

County with least expensive real estate: Lake County, $179,774

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Ontario): Malheur County, $278,514

Overall state home value: $506,336

Pictured: Corvallis, Oregon

I'm a Real Estate Agent: Here Are 8 Renovations Buyers Want the Most in 2023

Pennsylvania

County with least expensive real estate: Cameron County, $54,263

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Bradford): McKean County, $78,521

Overall state home value: $255,067

Pictured: Harrisburg, Pa.

Rhode Island

County with least expensive real estate: Kent County, $380,028

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Providence-Warwick): Kent County, $380,028

Overall state home value: $438,700

South Carolina

County with least expensive real estate: Dillon County, $53,035

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Bennettsville): Marlboro County, $63,440

Overall state home value: $285,053

South Dakota

County with least expensive real estate: Jackson County, $106,734

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Huron): Jerauld County, $182,527

Overall state home value: $293,260

Pictured: Rapid City, S.D.

Tennessee

County with least expensive real estate: Lake County, $74,540

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Union City): Obion County, $124,511

Overall state home value: $303,297

Boomers Prefer To Retire Abroad: Top 5 Places To Retire Outside of the US

Texas

County with least expensive real estate: Hardeman County, $39,134

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Alice): Duval County, $53,866

Overall state home value: $304,261

Pictured: El Paso, Texas

Utah

County with least expensive real estate: Carbon County, $247,027

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Price): Carbon County, $247,027

Overall state home value: $529,447

Vermont

County with least expensive real estate: Essex County, $197,160

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Rutland): Rutland County, $269,421

Overall state home value: $347,442

Virginia

County with least expensive real estate: Lee County, $79,387

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Martinsville): Martinsville County, $85,399

Overall state home value: $376,985

Pictured: Norfolk, Va.

Washington

County with least expensive real estate: Garfield County, $214,495

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Lewiston): Asotin County, $291,068

Overall state home value: $594,948

I'm a Financial Planning Expert: 6 Worst Purchases To Make in an Economic Downturn

West Virginia

County with least expensive real estate: McDowell County, $25,303

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Charleston): Boone County, $83,854

Overall state home value: $154,717

Pictured: Morgantown, W.Va.

Wisconsin

County with least expensive real estate: Florence County, $141,106

County with the least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Iron Mountain): Florence County, $141,106

Overall state home value: $278,933

Pictured: Baraboo, Wis.

Wyoming

County with least expensive real estate: Carbon County, $212,995

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Gillette): Weston County, $228,856

Overall state home value: $332,501

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates found the cheapest counties to buy a home using Zillow's May 2023 data. For each state, GOBankingRates found (1) the cheapest county in terms of May 2023 Home Value and (2) the cheapest county within a recognized Metro Statistical Area (MSA). All data was collected and is up to date as of July 7, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The County With the Most Affordable Real Estate in Every State

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.