The Counterintuitive Case for Oil Stocks

When looking at markets, I always try to remember the principle behind Occam’s Razor, that the most obvious answer to a question is the most likely to be correct. If it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, it is probably a duck. If everything points to a stock going up, it will probably go up, and if everyone thinks something will go down, it probably will head lower.

Sometimes, though, no matter how hard I try, I just can’t buy into the prevailing thinking. That is how I feel right now about some oil stocks.

The case against oil stocks in general is very well known. In the long term, it is a dying industry, with the inevitable march towards alternative, renewable energy gathering pace over the last few years. Fossil fuels are dirty and harm the planet. We have to and we will move on from them. In the short term, that moving on is likely to be accelerated, as we now have a White House administration that has embraced the challenge of tackling climate change. That is all true, obvious and very well publicized. So why buy anything oil related?

First off, if your objection to investing in oil is moral or ethical, I am not here to change your mind. On the other hand, if your objection to investing in oil is more about broader sector trends, let's take a look at why we may want to rethink that.

The first is to consider the time horizon of your investments. If you are typically someone who buys things, forgets them, and leave them in your account for decades, you would indeed be foolish to buy anything oil related. However, if you buy stocks with a strategy in mind, watch their progress, and when your end goal has been achieved, sell and move on to something else, you might want to consider investing in oil. Yes, oil will be replaced, but it is not likely to happen in the next year or so. And in that timeframe, stocks in the industry can move significantly higher.

The Biden administration is the opposite of the previous administration in terms of their attitude to energy and the environment, and they are doing what they can to slow or reverse the massive boom in U.S. oil output. What isn’t certain is what effect those thus-far limited actions will actually have on companies in the industry.

What we have seen to date is a lot of talk and a few symbolic gestures, like rejoining the Paris Climate Accord. That is an important gesture, as the buy-in of a country that has historically been the leader in oil consumption is essential if climate change is to be addressed, but it doesn’t change anything right now. There have also been a series of executive orders that target fossil fuels, but they just highlight why I believe some oil stocks are heading for a bit of a boom period.

True, the administration has reversed the approval of the Keystone XL pipeline, and they have halted permits for drilling on federal land and offshore. Those are the only concrete actions with a direct impact on U.S. oil companies contained in the White House fact sheet, as far as I can see. There are a lot of lofty goals, task forces and commissions, but there is only so much the White House can actually do. And what they have done so far will probably have the effect of pushing up oil prices, while doing little or nothing to restrict output in the short term.

The Keystone XL pipeline is primarily about transporting Canadian oil to refineries in the Southern U.S., so stopping that will reduce competition for American drillers. The ban on new federal leases sounds bad, but will actually do very little as well. Oil and natural gas from federal land accounted for only 9% of total U.S. output in 2019, according to a CRS report, with the vast majority of U.S. drilling controlled by the states. Environmental restriction will make further expansion of U.S. oil difficult, but output was at record levels before Covid forced temporary shutdowns and can increase again quite rapidly as those wells that have already been permitted will reopen.

So we have a situation where competition is reduced and future supply is going to be restricted at the margin, just as demand is increasing and output from existing wells is recovering to meet that demand. To me, that says prices are going up as supply increases, a perfect storm for U.S. oil exploration and production (E&P) companies. And yet despite that logic, stocks in those companies, firms like Diamondback Energy (FANG) and EOG Resources (EOG), have been falling in a knee-jerk reaction to what sounds like bad news. They are available at a discount, at a time when prospects are good.

In this case, apparently, what looks and sounds like a duck is, on closer analysis, something else entirely.

